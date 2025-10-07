Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: joker, KO

The New 32 In DC's K.O. #1 (Spoilers)

The New 32 In DC's K.O. #1 (Spoilers)

Spoilers Spoilers Spoilers… This was the officially released tournament "Who Will Win" chart for DC K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez, which launches tomorrow, featuring how the thirty-two DC Comics characters will face off against each other.

As we said, it is wrong to the tune of one. Bleeding Cool did mention this a month ago, when we said, "while a previous 'placement' version of the DC K.O. chart found by Bleeding Cool had Batman as one of the participants in the tournament, Bleeding Cool got the word that in the actual comic book, the Joker would be taking his position on the chart." Well, here's what the chart looks like…

With an amendment to the Batman listing…

And now, here's how it looks in the comic book itself, and beginning with The Joker…

Everyone else is the same… but The Joker instead of Batman. No wonder he is not on the cover of DC's K.O. #2 as previously seen….

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!