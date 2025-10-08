Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: KO, The Joker

The Big Reason That Batman Will Be Missing In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

As has been noticed by Bleeding Cool, despite being teased in the DC 32 characters who would be entering the DC's K.O. tournament of champions, to become the King Omega and take on Darkseid, Batman has been absent in what is to come in the tournament, getting instead a spinoff Knightfight series. And not on the teased covers of DC's K.O. #2 alongside Superman or Wonder Woman. Well, with DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez published by DC Comics today, it's all confirmed. And Ambush Bug isn't getting in either, no matter how meta he gets.

The beginning of DC's K.O. sees the death of Batman alongside Superman and Wonder Woman, before time is reversed by the Quantum Quorum.

Then Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman suit up for the fight ahead, as they all aim to enter the tournament. But it seems the Justice Buster is no match for a well-aimed flag…

The death of Batman, in a way that isn't going to be as easily reversed as the beginning of this comic, in front of Superman. And what's the flag?

The flag of The Joker, killing Batman… unless of course it was Thanos. It does seem a little Infinity War, does it not? Of course, there has been a lot of Batman deaths around right now, this will all be reversed, but it does remove Batman from the tournament, and add his killer, The Joker. That presumed battle between Red Hood and The Joker is going to be all the more poignant now… DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

