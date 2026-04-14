Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Movies, TV | Tagged: burbank, layoffs, new york

I Just Talked To Marvel About How And Why Layoffs Are Happening

I just talked to Marvel about how and why layoffs are happening... and this is what they told me

Article Summary Marvel hit by widespread layoffs as part of Disney’s company-wide job cuts affecting 1,000 employees.

Layoffs span Marvel Studios, Comics, and related departments in Burbank and New York locations.

Cuts are linked to Disney’s streamlining, not Marvel’s sales or performance in comics or media.

Reductions driven by Marvel’s reduced TV/film output and tighter operational efficiency goals.

Earlier today, I started to hear rumours that Marvel Comics had been hit hard by layoffs imposed from above. Then the news went wide, and Ray Flook reported it for Bleeding Cool, that this was a Disney move, making around a thousand employees across its divisions redundant this week. As new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro sent a memo to employees today about the layoffs, Variety cited a source saying cuts will span marketing functions across Disney's studios, TV networks, ESPN, product and technology, and corporate groups, and Deadline provided more details.

It is worth noting that these cuts are not related to Marvel Comics' performance at all; it is entirely a Disney streamlining move. The usual suspects will start talking about market share, DC's Absolute line or "woke". But that's not what this is; it is entirely part of the wider Disney initiative.

But while looking into these events, I was told to instead contact a new individual at Marvel Studios (new to me, at least, they have been around a while) for press matters. And they told me that today's impacts affect Marvel employees in both Burbank and New York, across most areas of the company as a whole, that's film and TV production, comics, franchise, finance, legal, and more. Moreover, they are the result of the overall reduction in Marvel's film and TV output, further efficiencies from the integration of Marvel Entertainment into Marvel Studios, and a focus on overall operational efficiency and cost management.

I am sure more details will emerge in the coming days, but having reported on such stories for decades now, can I request from Bleeding Cool kindness to those affected, both those laid off, who have seen their dreams dashed and are now looking for new work in a harsher economy, as well as those who remain, who often deal with guilt at not being laid off. And for Marvel, this is far from their first rodeo for this kind of cutback.

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