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Three Editors At Marvel Comics Laid Off, As Well As Comms Director

Details of three editors at Marvel Comics who have been laid off this week, as well as the Communications Director

Article Summary Marvel Comics undergoes layoffs, impacting three editors and the Communications Director.

Senior editors Lauren Bisom, Devin Lewis, and Darren Shan are among those let go this week.

Timothy Cheng, Marvel's Executive Director of Communications, is also leaving after years with Marvel.

Layoffs follow wider Disney reorganization, affecting multiple longtime Marvel team members.

This morning, I posted that I had heard that David Gabriel, Senior Vice-President, Print, Sales & Marketing at Marvel Publishing Worldwide, had been laid off as part of the Disney reorganisation that has seen layoffs for over a thousand people. I later confirmed that, but he is not alone in the Marvel Entertainment group who publish the comics. I have heard four other figures in Marvel Comics editorial and marketing are also being let go. They are:

Timothy Cheng, Executive Director of Communications at Marvel Studios for almost three years, and at Marvel Entertainment in Communications for almost six years before that, rising to Executive Director of Communications. Before that he worked in Communications at General Electric. And someone I spoke to all the time. It was very weird not to speak to him about this.

Executive Director of Communications at Marvel Studios for almost three years, and at Marvel Entertainment in Communications for almost six years before that, rising to Executive Director of Communications. Before that he worked in Communications at General Electric. And someone I spoke to all the time. It was very weird not to speak to him about this. Lauren Bisom, Senior Editor at Marvel Entertainment, who has been at Marvel for over six years. And has been working on the Marvel Kids line, Marvel Zombies and Strange Tales. Was previously Associate Editor at DC Comics, Editor at Henry Holt, Associate Editor at Parragon and Editorial Assistant at Simon and Schuster, over the last fourteen years.

Senior Editor at Marvel Entertainment, who has been at Marvel for over six years. And has been working on the Marvel Kids line, Marvel Zombies and Strange Tales. Was previously Associate Editor at DC Comics, Editor at Henry Holt, Associate Editor at Parragon and Editorial Assistant at Simon and Schuster, over the last fourteen years. Devin Lewis, Editor at Marvel Entertainment, and has been working on titles such as Moon Knight, Daredevil, 1776, Spirits Of Violence, Morbius and Punisher. Has been there for thirteen years and interned there for over two years before that as well.

Darren Shan, Editor at Marvel Entertainment, who has been there for over ten-and-a-half years, and has been working on X-Men titles such as X-Men Outback, Moonstar, Magik and Colossus, Bishop, What If, Cyclops, X-Men 97, Psylocke, Jubilee, and the Age of Revelation titles. Also, was at DC Comics for over seven-and-a-half years before that, as Associate Editor and Publishing Operations Coordinator.

Name links go to their LinkedIn pages in case you have anything to offer them, or wish to share commiserations. As one Marvel source said, these are "the evils of being part of a massive entertainment conglomerate, who only worry about stock value."

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