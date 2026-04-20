Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: daily bugle, devin lewis, layoffs, ty templeton

Daily Bugle Shut Down After Marvel Comics Layoffs

Daily Bugle Shut Down after Marvel Comics Layoffs, as reported by Ty Templeton... one of many impacts that will be felt

Article Summary Marvel Comics layoffs hit key staff, including longtime editor Devin Lewis and others in major roles.

Ty Templeton confirms Marvel's Daily Bugle Comics Section is canceled following Devin Lewis's departure.

Daily Bugle Funnies offered ten years of Marvel-themed parody strips under Lewis's editorship.

Layoffs impact senior positions at Marvel, signaling significant changes for ongoing comic features.

Comic book creator and cartoonist Ty Templeton posted the following news to social media, partially confirming last week's news, first reported by Bleeding Cool, that Marvel Comics Editor Devin Lewis was among the recent Disney layoffs at the company. He posted "Marvel Editor Devin Lewis requested the lion's share of the Daily Bugle strips for Marvel projects, and is a recent victim of Disney/Marvel's across-the-board layoffs. So the series is cancelled as of now. Thanks, Devin! It was grand fun! Now a couple of re-run favourites!"

Devin Lewis had worked at Marvel for thirteen years and interned there for over two years before that as well. Most recently, he worked on titles such as Moon Knight, 1776, Spirits Of Violence, Daredevil, Morbius, and Punisher, including the recent relaunch of Daredevil by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett, which broke records for the character.

Ty Templeton's Daily Bugle Funnies or Daily Bugle Comics Section were a recurring humorous feature in various Marvel Comics anthologies and one-shots that parody classic newspaper comic strips and the funny pages, presenting short, gag-based cartoons that star Marvel characters in a retro, lighthearted style, as if they were pulled from the comics section of the in-universe New York Daily Bugle newspaper edited by J. Jonah Jameson, and have included Far Side-like one-panel gags as Strange Side, or Dick Tracy-inspired detective strips featuring Nick Fury. Or these featured versions of Peanuts as Cobwebs, or Archie as Archery. Running for around ten years, they have also graduated to longer features in anthology books, all edited by Devin Lewis…

The layoffs also included Senior Vice-President, Print, Sales & Marketing, David Gabriel, at Marvel for twenty-three years, Executive Director of Communications, Timothy Cheng, at Marvel for nine years, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, at Marvel for over six years, and Editor Darren Shan, at Marvel for ten years.

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