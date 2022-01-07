Dark Ages #4 Preview: Wakanda's Immigration Problem

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. In this preview of Dark Ages #4, in stores Wednesday, a caravan of European refugees arrives in Wakanda to take everyone's jobs. Check out the preview below.

Dark Ages #4

by Tom Taylor & Iban Coello, cover by Iban Coello

A group of heroes have crossed dark seas in a desperate and dangerous attempt to save their friends. But before the heroes can save the world, they must first survive the most treacherous place on Earth – Europe

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609964100411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609964100421 – DARK AGES 4 STEGMAN VARIANT [1:50] – $3.99 US

75960609964100431 – DARK AGES 4 MCKONE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609964100441 – DARK AGES 4 WOODS VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

