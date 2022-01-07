Every DC Comic Out Next Week is a Batman Comic

DC Comics has finally reached peak Batman! Twelve out of twelve comics DC will release next week are Batman or Batman-related titles, with six out of twelve directly starring the Caped Crusader in one form or another. The achievement represents a milestone in comics publishing, as DC has beaten Marvel's attempts to have a week where every single comic released is related in some way to Wolverine.

Books directly starring Batman out from DC Comics next week include Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #10, Batman: Urban Legends #11, Detective Comics #1048, I Am Batman #5, Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #1, and Robin & Batman #3. Books that won't necessarily star Batman (though he may appear) but are related to him in some other way include Batgirls #2 (stars several of his ex-sidekicks who share his bat fetish), Future State Gotham #1 (takes place in his city), Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Eat Bang Kill Tour #5 (Harley was created for Batman: The Animated Series), Joker #11 (stars Batman's arch-nemesis, and his best friend, Jim Gordon), Pennyworth #6 (stars Batman's butler), and Titans United #5 (stars Batman's ex-sidekick, Nightwing).

Publishing an entire week's worth of comics about or related to Batman has been a long-term dream of DC, and one the publisher has been working toward for some time. The recent launch of the Black Label imprint pioneered the idea, with every comic on the imprint about either Batman or The Joker. But translating that concept to the mainstream DC line is another story, and we're glad to see that DC didn't let the sheer difficulty of the task deter them from following their dreams. Now, the question is: can they sustain it? Can DC publish nothing but books about or related to Batman not just for one week, but every week?

"What I've dared, I've willed; and what I've willed, I'll do!" said DC Publisher Jim Lee when contacted telepathically for comment. "They think me mad—Starbuck does; but I'm demoniac, I am madness maddened! That wild madness that's only calm to comprehend itself! The prophecy was that I should be dismembered; and—Aye! I lost this leg. I now prophesy that I will dismember my dismemberer."