Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dave Gibbons, David Leach, evangeline lilly, Julie Stark, Kelly Yates, michael moorcock, Olly Smith, Will O'Mullane

Dave Gibbons, Evangeline Lilly, Olly Smith Perform A Christmas Carol

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol features Dave Gibbons, Michael Moorcock , Evangeline Lilly, Olly Smith, Julie Stark, and more.

Article Summary Andrew Sumner hosts Hard Agree's annual A Christmas Carol charity podcast.

All-star guests perform the Dickens classic to support ComicBooks for Kids.

The podcast features Dave Gibbons, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Moorcock and others.

Listen now via direct links, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms.

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is the December 2023 edition of Hard Agree's annual yuletide charity podcast, featuring host Andrew Sumner and an all-star line-up from comics, movies, TV & theatre performing a live recitation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in support of ComicBooks for Kids.Joining Sumner on the podcast are Dave Gibbons, Michael Moorcock , Evangeline Lilly, Olly Smith, Julie Stark, David Leach, Kelly Yates and Will O'Mullane. The annual Hard Agree Yuletide Players cartoon was donated by Kelly Yates.

Sumner commented: "ComicBooks for Kids is a wonderful charity founded by Mark Weiss that does amazing work getting comic books into the hands of children in long-term hospital care on both sides of the Atlantic. Myself and my co-producers Kenric Regan & John Horsley have always admired Dickens' timeless seasonal message of empathy & civic responsibility, and thought, 'what better way to underline & amplify ComicBooks for Kids' mission than to return to the words of Charles Dickens himself, the great believer in human society pulling together?' Please visit their website CB4K.org, please check them out and please do what you can to help."

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is live now, available at these direct links and wherever you listen to your podcasts:

Andrew Sumner is a British movie journalist, editor, publisher and EVP of the Titan Entertainment Group. He presents the Forbidden Planet TV interview channel on YouTube and produces & presents the Hard Agree podcast, dedicated the things that connect and unite us, whatever those things may be, whatever our differences might be – the things that we can hard agree on.

ComicBooks for Kids! is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides comic books and other pop culture items to children in medical facilities to help alleviate stress and anxiety. CB4K has achieved the Platinum GuideStar Non-profit Profile level. ComicBooks for Kids! UK is recognized by the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!