Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys in Dark Horse Comics July 2024 Solicits

Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys in Dark Horse Comics July 2024 Solicits as well as more from Cullen Bunn, Mark Millar and James Robinson.

Article Summary Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys gets a comic adaption by Dark Horse in July 2024.

Cullen Bunn's Arkham Horror and Mark Millar's Night Club II slated for release.

James Robinson and Scott Kolins debut Patra alongside new Star Wars High Republic.

Dark Horse's July solicits include Matt Kindt's Gilt Frame and Colin Lorimer's Midst.

At some point, I wonder if I will stop calling these the Dark Horse Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, and call them the August 2024 solicits, because that is what they have actually become. Marc Bernardin and Shawn Martinbrough adapt Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys for comics, Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti launch Arkham Horror, Matt Kindt and Margie Kindt launch Gilt Frame, Colin Lorimer and Alejandro Aragon bring their Midst, Mark Millar brings back Night Club II with Juanan Ramirez and Prodigy: Slaves Of Mars with Stefano Landini, James Robinson and Scott Kolins launch Patra, there as new Star Wars High Republic comic Echoes Of Fear, and Paul Tobin and Luisa Russo on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

ANANSI BOYS I #3 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241057

MAY241058 – ANANSI BOYS I #3 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

Meet Spider, the brother Fat Charlie never knew he had. Spider is everything Fat Charlie isn't: charming, confident, carefree. And when Spider gets a message from his dear long-lost brother, he drops his glittering life in Los Angeles to pay Fat Charlie a visit in the UK. But Spider's in for a surprise.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

ARKHAM HORROR TERROR AT END OF TIME #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241059

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Life was all just one big game to adventuring socialite Jenny Barnes. That was, until her sister was abducted by a dangerous cult. Although Jenny thwarted the cultists sacrificial endeavors, and battled the eldritch monsters at their command, the high priestess Abigail Olmstead fled-and took Izzie with her. Private investigator Joe Diamond may not understand Jenny's story but he understands loss. Joe and Jenny must work together and follow the clues to find Izzie, but more horrors await them in Arkham, Massachusetts, and time appears to be running out…

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE SOAR OF EAGLES #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241060

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Julie Dillon

Fuladh and Roshan have returned to Fuladh's homeland to find it under the thumb of a cruel warlord. To save his community and escape with their lives, Fuladh and his allies will confront an enemy who will put their strength and skill to the ultimate test. Join writer Michael Avon Oeming and artist Mirko Colak as they explore a mysterious new tale from the world of Assassin's Creed, created in partnership with Ubisoft.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

BEYOND THE PALE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241061

(W) Christofer Emgard (A / CA) Tomas Aira

The dark secrets of Firebase Tartarus are finally coming to light. A hidden sanctuary. A bloody sacrificial altar with a freshly flayed corpse. A pile of bones as big as the list of MIA soldiers. Just how high in the ranks does this evil reach?

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

BUTCHERS BOY #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241062

(W) Landry Walker (A / CA) Justin Greenwood

It's out of the frying pan and into the fire as Shyla faces the unmasked monster that is the Butcher's Boy! But it's not just a question of survival, as the motivations of this murderous, meat hungry serial killer stand starkly revealed. For something sinister lies waiting in the dark caverns of the long-abandoned mines of La Perdita. Something inhuman. Something… hungry.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #3 CVR A ZUCKER

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241063

MAY241064 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #3 CVR B MANHANINI

MAY241065 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #3 CVR C 10 COPY MALAVIA

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

The battle for the Unnamed World rages. New Arcana is in flames. Canto's allies are pushed to the brink. They must retreat if they want to survive. But running from the Shrouded Man isn't easy. As Canto learns more about the evil sorcerer's past, he realizes the only hope for his people lay where his quest began… they must go home.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241066

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes (CA) RiotBones

Newly reunited, Vox Machina finds themselves in the company of an unexpected ally: Allura Vysoren, another member of the Tal'Dorei Council, who has information about the strange goings-on. One risky scrying spell later, the adventurers find themselves heading right back to where Vax and Pike started: the Clasp headquarters.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #2 CVR A ELPHICK

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241067

MAY241068 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #2 CVR B RUDCEF

MAY241069 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #2 CVR C ARAUJO

MAY241070 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #2 CVR D DOFRESH

(W) Tomasz Marchewka (A / CA) Jake Elphick

Mint pays an old friend a visit who has something that belongs to her-something made just for her… On the tail of an exclusive meet with the long sought-after Kickdown, Mint must play both sides-but to move at full speed, there's bound to be a crash.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #2 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241071

MAY241072 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #2 CVR B DORKIN

MAY241073 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #2 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Kyle Starks, Jordan Blum (A) Ryan Browne (CA) Scott Hepburn

Spinning out of the world of the hit Minor Threats superhero series by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn comes a new tale of costumed underdogs-featuring a low-level henchman without a leader to serve. The entomologist has broken out of jail but how and what are his plans for our beloved barfly, Sh*teater? Join us for the second issue of the spin-off from the hit Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum series Minor Threats as our favorite henchmen continues to try his best in this terrible world but probably, most definitely just eats more crap.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

GILT FRAME #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241074

(W) Matt Kindt, Margie Kindt (A / CA) Matt Kindt

A classic whodunit murder mystery that spans the globe from Paris to Hawaii to Montenegro as we hustle to keep up with the most unlikely murder-solving duo in the history of murder-solvers. Sam, who is in his early twenties, is an orphan, taken in when he was younger by his well-off Aunt Merry who has an eccentric taste for antiques and travel. Together, Sam and Merry have solved some of the most notorious murders in the world. And true to form, their Parisian vacation is cut short when they stumble upon a murder scene so bizarre that only a raging psychopath could have produced it. But to solve the crime, they have to wrestle with jewel thieves, art forgers, gun-runners, a lost puppy, and a master French detective who may just solve the crime before they do.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

GRENDEL DEVILS CRUCIBLE DEFIANCE #2 CVR A WAGNER

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241075

MAY241076 – GRENDEL DEVILS CRUCIBLE DEFIANCE #2 CVR B FUSO

(W) Matt Wagner (A / CA) Matt Wagner

On a treacherous future Earth that has turned against all followers of Grendel, Grendel Prime finds two rare allies. He gets a short history lesson on his now-hostile home world before encountering a group working for the Necro-Lords, who want him captured. Featuring a standard cover by Matt Wagner and Brennan Wagner and a variant cover by Antonio Fuso and Brennan Wagner!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

HEARTPIERCER #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241077

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Gavin Smith

It all comes down to this, as Atala reckons with both the Howler and his army of werewolves, and the demons haunting her own past. Can she atone for her sins and unlock the power to defeat her monstrous foe? The answers lie here, in the pulse pounding final chapter of this dark fantasy epic.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

HELEN OF WYNDHORN #6 CVR A EVELY

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241078

MAY241079 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #6 CVR B FOIL EVELY

MAY241080 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #6 CVR C 10 COPY MACK

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Bilquis Evely

From the Eisner award-winning and bestselling creative team of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow-source of the upcoming film from DC Studios, comes this Gothic sword and sorcery epic that's Conan the Barbarian meets The Wizard of Oz. Helen relives her final adventures in the fantasy world riding sharks like horses into the sunset and battling dangerous sea men as everything comes to a final conclusion in this hit series from Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

INTO UNBEING PART ONE #3 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241081

MAY241082 – INTO UNBEING PART ONE #3 CVR B CHA

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

After a disastrous cave in, the expedition must descend into the alien environment. As they repel deeper, the team comes face to face with the massive scope of their plight. They're trapped. The way out may lie thousands of feet below. But can they work together long enough to survive the climb?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

JOY OPERATIONS 2 #3 CVR A BYRNE

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241083

MAY241084 – JOY OPERATIONS 2 #3 CVR B BRERETON

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Stephen Byrne

All hell has broken loose. With their family kidnapped, Joy and Hampton are being hunted through the trust they had sworn to protect. A whole trust that is psychically falling apart around them. They are also being chased by people who were once their teammates and friends! It is up to Joy and Hampton to find levels of partnership they have never found before or everything in their world will fall apart.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #2 CVR A BARRETT

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241085

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

A Viking always answers the ruthless, vicious call of war in the name of their clan and their kin. Now, as immortal Viking Frey Asvald journeys to her family's mysterious Nordic homeland for ancient secrets, she must decide whether she will embrace her killer instincts to challenge her family. Succession meets John Wick… with immortal Vikings.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #2 CVR B TAO

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #4 CVR A WILKINS

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241087

MAY241088 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #4 CVR B SEELEY

(W) Tim Sheridan, Rob David, Ted Biaselli (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Dave Wilkins

No one is born evil… yet evil may be made! Meet Hordak's newest acolyte: a demon from another dimension… or so it would seem. The truth of this man's origin is far more complicated and lives at the heart of the destiny he shares with not only Hordak, but the boy who will be He-Man. This is a story of ascension as, with newfound power, the acolyte fights to take his place as one of the Masters of the Universe!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

MIDST #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241089

(W) Colin Lorimer (A) Alejandro Aragon (CA) Will Kirkby

Caught between the Un and the Fold sits the islet of Midst… When their ramshackle postal ship crashes on a mysterious new landmass, siblings Rowan and Ogden have to make the best of it. Adventurous Ogden convinces reluctant Rowan to make a fresh start in the strange new islet that sits between the bright Un and the dark Fold. But Midst holds dangers that will challenge Ogden and Rowan's family bonds as well as their will to survive. Crash into the expanded cosmos of Midst, featuring writing by Colin Lorimer, art by Alejandro Aragon, and colors by Chris O'Halloran. Third Person and Critical Role proudly present the first in a new series of stories from the Midst cosmos.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #2 CVR A GIANGIORDANO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241090

MAY241091 – NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #2 CVR B 10 COPY B&W

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Every superhero has a sidekick. Why shouldn't supervillains have one too? Nemesis busts the worst kid in the world out of juvenile detention and trains him to be just as twisted and malevolent as he is as he rebuilds his fortune and plots revenge against his enemies.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

NIGHT CLUB II #1 CVR A RAMIREZ (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241092

MAY241093 – NIGHT CLUB II #1 CVR B B&W RAMIREZ (MR)

MAY241094 – NIGHT CLUB II #1 CVR C LEE (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Juanan Ramirez

After last year's smash hit series, your favourite vampire super-heroes are back! The only problem is that they've all fallen out and Sam is never going to forgive Danny for dating the girl he loves. Is he about to start his own rival vampire gang? From best-selling, award-winning creator Mark Millar (Civil War, Kingsman).

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

PARANOID GARDENS #2 CVR A WESTON

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241095

MAY241096 – PARANOID GARDENS #2 CVR B FABRY

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A / CA) Chris Weston

Writers Gerard Way (The Umbrella Academy) and Shaun Simon (The Fabulous Killjoys), join forces with Illustrator Chris Weston (The Filth), colorist Dave Stewart (Hellboy), and letterer Nate Piekos (Black Hammer) to present an all-new surreal comic book experience that's ER meets Doctor Who on acid. As Loo continues to be plagued by mysterious dark visions, she pushes forward to tend to the care center patients while discovering some of the more murky plans behind other staff members.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

PATRA #1 CVR A KOLINS

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241097

MAY241098 – PATRA #1 CVR B FRANCAVILLA

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) Scott Kolins

From the celebrated creators behind Starman and The Flash comes this new supernatural series about slasher monsters, mad scientists, and cult movie-inspired horror. A young girl named Patra wakes up with no memory of her past. All she knows is that a big knife and a horrific mask appear whenever she's in danger. Oh, that, and a deranged killer, in the tradition of 1980s slasher films, who is slaughtering families in a small mid-western town, and wants to make Patra his victim too. Join us for a new series as one brave little girl faces both monstrous dangers and mysterious secrets in this homage to the classic horror movies of yore.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #1 CVR A LANDINI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241099

MAY241100 – PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #1 CVR B B&W LANDINI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Stefano Landini

From best-selling, award-winning creator Mark Millar (Civil War, Kingsman)! Soon to be adapted for film on Netflix! Someone murdered Edison Crane's father when he stumbled across the world's greatest secret, and now he's taking Edison's entire life apart too. What was his father's role in NASA's secret space program and what does it mean for all mankind?

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF LIFE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241101

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

In this exciting issue, meet newborn Clover-Harry and Asta's daughter! And this new addition to the family is, well, very normal and human-looking, much to our alien-in-hiding's relief. As little Clover's personality and possible powers develop, will Harry Vanderspiegel wind up being the "World's Greatest Dad" on multiple planets?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

SEANCE IN ASYLUM #2 CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241102

MAY241103 – SEANCE IN ASYLUM #2 CVR B FRANCAVILLA

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Carl, a comatosed soldier suffering from combat fatigue, hasn't spoken a word in years. But thanks to Alicia's séance, he has finally awoken out from his war-torn stupor. But something is different about him. Something has changed. Not only is he not acting like himself, he appears to be someone else altogether. He seems to be… possessed? But by who? Unnerved by the success of her own seances, Alicia confesses to Dr. Templeton of her fraudulence. It's all a lie, she says. Templeton won't hear it. He blackmails her to continue. But the newly-revived Carl has plans of his own.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN SILENT BUT DEADLY ED HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241104

(W) Geof Darrow (A) Geof Darrow

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then more than 205 pages of the stupendous and technicolor art of Dave Stewart and the dubious letterless box drawings of Geof Darrow must be worth at least… well, you do the math. But that's what you are going to get when Dark Horse presents the king-size Silent But Deadly edition of the The Shaolin Cowboy epic "Cruel to Be Kin." No words to slow you down, no philosophy to burden your tic-tocked brain-just pure unadulterated and uncensored, pedal to the metal, full color, kung fu, six gun, barn-burning action as only Stewart and Darrow can deliver. No valium nor Xanax can help you with this pulse-pounding tome. If you think you know the whole story you don't! So light a match and crack open the window of your imagination and take a deep breath! Collects The Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to be Kin #1-#7 (without lettering).

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV ECHOES OF FEAR #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241105

(W) George Mann (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Eduardo Mello

Jedi Knight Reath Silas and Jedi Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo are charged with delving into the Jedi Archives to learn more about the mysterious Echo Stones and their Force-amplifying powers. In their search, they uncover the dark legend of the ancient Sith Lord, Darth Ravi, and his quest to solve an ancient puzzle that could grant him power beyond imagining… or destroy him utterly.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #9 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241106

MAY241107 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #9 CVR B MARANG

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

Zeen, Lula, and their team are looking for allies to join the battle against the dastardly Nihil. Their search leads them to an audience with the Founding Families of Eriadu. But Marchion Ro's accomplices in the capital city won't make things easy!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III CRASH & BURN ONESHOT

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241108

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Rachele Aragno

After rescuing Nihil villain Krix Kamerat from a Republic prison, vigilante Crash Ongwa and her crew team up with the former Nihil to hunt down Marchion Ro. But taking out the infamous warlord is easier said than done, especially when the insufferable Krix is involved. Can Crash and her newfound partner overcome their differences, or will infighting be their downfall?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

TINY TINAS WONDERLANDS LAND OF GIANTS #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241109

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Luisa Russo

A new comic tie-in to video games Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Borderlands! Tiny Tina is running a new game of "Bunkers & Badasses" with explorers Frette, Valentine, and Hammerlock playing as Skrrmish the Bogbarian, Crasher the Stabbomancer, and Blasteen the Deadshot! Playing in a world from the colorful mind of Tiny Tina, the three heroes set off to hunt a bounty on the giant Hilly the Kid!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #5 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241110

MAY241111 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #5 CVR B NGUYEN

MAY241112 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #5 CVR C 40 COPY MISTUHIRO

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The conclusion of "The Crow" story arc features an all-out battle between the bounty hunters and the bandits! Though greatly outnumbered, Usagi and the bounty hunters are confident they can even the odds by taking the criminals by surprise. Their plans go awry, however, and the bandit chief, Jimmu, abandons his men to make his escape. One goes after him, but they're surprised by an unexpected attack!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

USAGI YOJIMBO TP VOL 06 ICE & SNOW

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241113

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi Yojimbo returns to Dark Horse with this graphic novel! Following the events of "The Green Dragon," Usagi and Yukichi are still in the snowy mountaintops of Northern Japan. They are led to the hut of a strange woman hermit who allows them to spend the night. Meanwhile, the maniacal Jei and his familiar, Keiko, are on Usagi's trail, and they stumble upon a bandit lair and subdue the band of cutthroats and thieves. Stan Sakai brings his beloved rabbit ronin series back to Dark Horse-featuring full color by colorist team Hi-Fi!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

WILLIAM OF NEWBURY #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241114

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the co-creator of the Eisner Award-winning, bestselling Powers comes this brand-new anthropomorphic supernatural series that's Hellboy meets Redwall. Edward is imprisoned in Newbury Abbey and learns of two strange "green children" that have seemingly appeared from the Faerie realm in the town of Woolpit. Winnie breaks him out to investigate only to find Edward already interrogating them. They journey with the children into the Faerie realm to confront their past, but will they escape this ungodly world?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

WRITER #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241115

(W) Ben Berkowitz, Max Berkowitz, Josh Gad (A) Ariel Olivetti (CA) Tonci Zonjic

Josh Gad and the Berkowitz Brothers unveil a mystic voyage as Stan, Liz, and Izzy venture through the Unknown World. The penultimate issue escorts them through enchanted forests, encounters with ancient evils, and a profound confrontation with King Solomon. Amid unforeseen betrayals and celestial adversaries, the trio's journey unveils a realm where courage and illusions clash with legendary mysteries.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241116

(W) Various (A) Tom Sutton, Richard Corben, Frank Frazetta

Now available in a value-priced paperback edition, Creepy Archives Volume 8 features the best in gruesomely gore-geous tales of horror, fantasy, and science fiction from a capable cadre of celebrated storytellers including Tom Sutton, Steve Skeates, Wally Wood, T. Casey Brennan, Ernie Colon, and many more. Also featured is a foreword by longtime Creepy scribe Nicola Cuti and a story starring none other than Uncle Creepy himself! Take a break from the mausoleum, hang up your mourning coat, and bury yourself in Creepy Archives! Collects Creepy #37-41.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

CTHULHU CAT GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241117

(W) PANDANIA (A / CA) PANDANIA

An ordinary Japanese high school student takes home an abandoned supernatural cat left in a cardboard box. Maybe he shouldn't have meddled with kitties beyond human comprehension-after all, it had tentacles where its whiskers should have been! But it's too late! With no Elder Sign on the cat door, soon the pick of the Mythos litter starts to invade his house, as furry and feline versions of Hastur, Yog-Sothoth, Nyarlathotep, and other adorable Lovecraftian horrors blast his mind, whisper impossible secrets, and generally get underfoot! From the creator of Evil Secret Society of Cats and Yokai Cats, Cthulhu Cat is a one-shot, full-color gag manga collection that is a charming tribute both to Lovecraft's stories and Lovecraft the cat lover.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

DEN HC VOL 03 CHILDREN OF FIRE (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241118

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

Aliens flee their planet after a monster attack and crash-land near a sorcerer's castle in Neverwhere. They must fight for survival and protect their egg and future kin at all costs from the many beasts, pirates, and other threats to their safety. This special edition collects the third volume of the long out-of-print Den, and also features bonus material, art pages restored by long-time Richard Corben collaborator José Villarrubia, re-lettered by Nate Piekos of Blambot, and an introduction by Matt Kindt, all presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

EC ARCHIVES TALES FROM CRYPT TP VOL 04 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241119

(W) Al Feldstein, William M Gaines (A) Jack Kamen, Graham Ingels, Joe Orlando (A / CA) Jack Davis

The EC line of comics shook up the 1950s, and the shocking audacity of their stories drew the scrutiny of Congress and the eventual creation of the Comics Code, effectively killing EC. But the stories live on, and EC Archives: Tales from the Crypt Volume 4 offers more infamous tales of fear, bloodshed, and the paranormal written by Al Feldstein and William Gaines and illustrated by Jack Davis, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen, George Evans, Joe Orlando, and Marie Severin. This value-priced softcover collects issues #35-40, including the original stories, ads, text pieces, and letters. Foreword by eminent EC historian and publisher Russ Cochran.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

HOLLER GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241120

(W) Jeremy Massie (A / CA) Jeremy Massie

Mark lives in a tiny town in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia in the early 1990s. He doesn't fit in and feels out of sync with his family and the mostly-conservative crowd there. Lucky for him, he finds an escape-the grunge band he forms with his best friend, Jay! As the lead guitarist in Magnesium Mama, Mark and his bandmates make their time in their hometown bearable. Between gigs, there are a lot of ups and downs, and, luckily, Mark can remember most of them! At a unique 7.5-inch by 9-inch size, this complete Holler collection gathers together issues #1 to #8 of Jeremy Massie's original story of grunge, rebellion, and friendship. The book will also include a brand-new cover, an original issue cover gallery with bonus pinup pages, and a new four-page afterword comic!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

HP LOVERCRAFTS CALL OF CTHULHU GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241121

(W) Gou Tanabe (A / CA) Gou Tanabe

H.P. Lovecraft's most famous horror story, rendered in chilling detail by modern manga horror master Gou Tanabe! What links together two bands of worshippers, one deep in the Arctic snows, one hidden in the bayous of Louisiana, is more than their shared practice of blood sacrifice. It is the inhuman phrase they both chant: Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn-"In his house at R'lyeh dead Cthulhu waits dreaming." Now these nightmares will disturb the sanity of Francis Thurston, a young man pursuing an investigation into the cult of Cthulhu that leads to the most forsaken spot in the vast Pacific…and to Earth's supreme terror, the risen corpse-city of R'lyeh. The complete graphic novel in one volume, faithfully reproducing the original Japanese release, featuring a title page in silver ink, eight pages in full color, and eerie metallic copper tones and spot color on the cover.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA WHITESTONE CHRONICLES HC VOL 01 RIPLEY

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241122

(W) Critical Role, Marieke Nijkamp (A) Tyler Walpole

Fans of the fantasy animated series from Critical Role and Amazon Studios won't want to miss this original graphic novel-the first of three interconnected prequel stories! Tragedy strikes the renowned de Rolo family of Whitestone when they're massacred by the vicious Briarwoods. Luckily for Dr. Anna Ripley, the bloodshed and regime change presents the perfect opportunity for her to further her own dark plans in service to Whitestone's new ruling family. But just how much of her loyalty lies with the family, when compared to her work?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

MASTERPIECE GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241123

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Alex Maleev

Emma is a brilliant and driven 16-year-old. She has paid for school with her next level inventions and is well-known for her funny and honest webcomics. Then, one day, one of the most famous billionaires on the planet confronts her with the truth about her world. Emma discovers she is the only daughter of two of the greatest, most charismatic master criminals of all time. The suavest, most liked criminals ever. The criminal's criminal. The ones that wrote the rulebook. There are movies about them starring the biggest movie stars. Her parents were the authors of the greatest casino robbery of all time, the greatest museum heist of all time, And they took the world's most famous billionaire for a cool billion… before they disappeared never to be seen or heard from again. Collects the comic book series Masterpiece #1-6.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

MORTAL TERROR HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241124

(W) Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon (A) Peter Bergting, Chris O'Halloran, Clem Robins

A vampire-flipped Dracula in which mortality means life… and life means death. Vampires Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Mina Murray live in underground London, trying to keep the undead city safe from the rumored mortals above who seek to give them life, only to kill them. But when the authorities refuse to believe mortals, let alone the mysterious Count Dracula, are anything more than myth, they are on their own to keep their city eternally dead. New York Times best-selling writers Christopher Golden and Tim Lebbon team up with award-winning horror and fantasy artist Peter Bergting for this revamped twist on Dracula!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

RAINIERS LEGACY SC NOVEL

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241125

(W) Chad Corrie (A / CA) Chad Corrie

Join Corwyn Danther, "Famed Bard of the Midlands," as he faces off with halfling highwaymen, long-forgotten horrors, mystical encounters, conniving conmen, and an old flame with some questionable machinations, along with a few other surprises in this short story collection from the author of The Wizard King Trilogy. With a mixture of humor, adventure, insight, and wonder get ready to explore Tralodren in a whole new light. No epic struggles. No grand, glorious schemes. Just a pragmatically pacifistic bard and some of his varied adventures. Welcome to Tralodren, a world rich in history, faith, and tales of adventure-of which these stories are but a handful of many.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

SAVAGE SQUAD 6 TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241126

(W) Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney (A / CA) Dalts Dalton

The year is 2037. In the aftermath of a destructive world war, humanity clings to survival in the central colonies, hunted and eliminated by the murderous Scourge. Life is short and brutal. Deep within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, an elite special ops squad, Savage Squad 6, searches for a weapon to bring hope back to hundreds of colonists. But they're not alone. Something stirs within the irradiated wilderness. Something big. Something hungry. And if the Savages are going to survive the night, they'll need to live up to their name… or die trying! Collects Savage Squad 6 #1-4!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

SPACE WESTERN COMICS GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241127

(W) Walter B. Gibson (A) John Belfi, Lou Morales, Stan Campbell

The wild, wild West! Spurs Jackson and his Space Vigilantes bravely defended the frontier against Martians, Venusian spies, Meteor Men, moon bats, and of course, Hitler and his space Nazis. Oh, and dinosaurs! With stories by Walter Gibson, famed creator/writer of The Shadow pulps, and art by John Belfi, Stan Campbell, and Lou Morales, Space Western Comics were one of the weirdest, most fun comics series of the '50s and are collected and restored here, including a "lost" story! Profusely illustrated intro by Eisner-award winning comics historian Craig Yoe. To Arizona . . . and beyond!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

SPINAL CORD GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241128

(W) David Brana (A) Pahito

The members of heavy metal band Spinal Cord dream of making it big in the music world. When they are selected to participate in a prestigious touring competition sponsored by famous metal label Pain Records, they jump at the chance to prove themselves. What they don't know is that the horrors haunting their journey are very, very real, and the contest will challenge more than just their musical talent. In fact, it will alter their very perception of reality… Written by David Braña and featuring art by Pahito, Spinal Cord is a love letter to heavy metal as well as a bone-chilling tale of horror.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

WANTED & BIG GAME LIBRARY ED HC (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY241129

(W) Mark Millar (A) J. G. Jones, Pepe Larraz

Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present this essential collection of Millar's ultimate action saga in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format. The graphic novel from Millarworld, and its sequel set twenty years later, collected together for the first time! Action thriller Wanted was the first book from Millarworld and the starting point for an entire universe of comic books and movies. Big Game is the sequel, set twenty years after the original and bringing together over twenty franchises for the first time, from Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl to The Ambassadors and The Magic Order. Bound together in this beautiful hardback collection, this is a story twenty years in the making!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

