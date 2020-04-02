Dave Sim Remakes Batman: Contagion, For Free Cerebus In Hell Comic

Last week, comic creator Dave Sim published a new Cerebus in Hell comic book for free online. We got a topical pandemic take on Crisis On Infinite Earths. It was partially created to promote his recently published Cerebus In Hell comic book The Varking Dead, and his solicited Superman/Supergirl take, Attractive Cousins. To which we could do nothing but say "Oh, Dave Sim."

Now Dave Sim and friends have now created another free coronavirus-themed digital Cerebus In Hell comic book. Titled Batvark: Contagion, it continues to tell coronaviral stories in hell.

Which also includes the Rorschach version of Cerebus. Batvark: Contagion also continues in the series cut and paste fashion, with the work of Gustave Dore for background.

And what happens when he gets the Coronavirus as a roommate.

Batvark: Contagion is also visually modelled on DC Comics' Batman comic Contagion.

A look and a name that Marvel Comics also liked quite a bit, so they did what Dave Sim is doing with Contagion, but first.

Though that Contagion was a little less topical.

Cerebus In Hell: Batvark: Contagion #1 can be downloaded for free here. The Varking Dead #1 is currently in comic stores, those that are open and who ordered it. Cerebus In Hell: Attractive Cousins will be published in some distant hinterland.

BATVARK: CONTAGION #1

(W) Dave Sim & Friends (A) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim a Friends (CA) DAVID BIRDSONG

Not a hoax! Not a dream! Not a clever April Fool's Day joke! This is a FREE digital issue of Cerebus in Hell?! Part two of the Coronavirus Trilogy"

BATVARK patrols a city in crisis. The Mice show their envious colors. Leather is TIGHT! The denizens of the Infernal Realms attempt to escape the raging carnage held up only by an HR department nightmare and accusations of misogyny. It isn't all bad as we learn handy pickup lines even in a time of social distancing. There's baking as well! CEREBUS learns that the sexual jealousies and tensions that come with every day life STILL HAVE NOT GONE AWAY! Then the EXPERTS weigh in at a press conference unlike anything anyone has ever seen on Earth or Hell?! And finally, one little APRIL FOOL'S joke, just because.

• Assuming we haven't become too exhausted to come up with anything else.

Online: Now

SRP: FREE