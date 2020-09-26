DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?

There are rumours abounding that there is a new Vixen comic book on the way from DC Comics in 2021. That it may be written by Mosaic and Avengers writer Geoff Thorne, and drawn by legendary comics artist Chris Cross, of Captain Marvel, Blood Syndicate, Xero and Firestorm, with the following design artwork being tweeted and deleted. Nothing more than this now, and this may well be all you get for some time, but at least its something to look forward to.

Vixen was created by Gerry Conway and Bob Oksner for DC Comics and first appeared in Action Comics #521 in 1981. However she was meant to star in her own solo comic book back in 1978, intended to be the first African female DC superhero to star in her own series, but it was cancelled before publication as part of the DC Implosion in 1978. The first issue was subsequently printed in Cancelled Comic Cavalcade. And while Vixen would remain a reguar mamber of DC Comics continuity, it would take until 2008 for Vixen to get her first solo series, by G. Willow Wilson and CAFU as a five-issue limited series, Vixen: Return of the Lion.

DC has been going through a brand new implosion of its own of late, could this version of Vixen survive it?

In possession of the Tantu Totem, Vixen can harness the spirit of animals and conjure the power and abilities of any animal past or present. She was played by Megalyn Echikunwoke in both the CW animated webseries Vixen, and appearing as Vixen in Arrow, while Maisie Richardson-Sellers played a World War II version of the character.

Could there be a lot more Vixen about to arrive on the horizon? DC Comics has to publish something other than Batman comic books, don't they?