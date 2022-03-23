DC Comics Gossip About The Death Of The Justice League

Justice League #75 is the final issue of the current series from DC Comics. It is also being pitched as the death of the Justice League, ahead of the Dark Crisis event. Here's some of the gossip I have been hearing regarding it. Take it with a little salt of course, and also avoid if you fear spoilers. It's all down to you.

Firstly, you don't have to have read any of Brian Bendis' Justice League run-up which concludes with #74 before reading Justice League #75. Or his Justice League Vs Legion Of Super-Heroes. While, yes, they have been dealing with the Great Darkness, a bit, it merits only the tiniest of mentions.

Much rather read all of Justice League Incarnate #1-6. As well as Infinite Frontier #0-#6 before that. Justice League #75 is a sequel to those series more than anything else. There will be a precis, but it is nowhere near what you'll need.

You might also want to read Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, Rick Veitch and John Totleben's Swamp Thing again. That has more relevance to #75 than recent League. The American Gothic storyline ran from Swamp Thing #39 to #50, which crossed over with the original Crisis On Infinite Earths. And you could probably do with re-reading that as well.

Because yes, the Justice League die. How? Well, there is a Crisis coming… and you know how Leaguers die in those.

Expect this famous scene to be reprieved for everyone in the League. Well, almost everyone. Some people have a film out…

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 4/19/2022