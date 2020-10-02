DC Comics Launches New Variant Covers Including Batman/Catwoman #1

Batman/Catwoman #1 debuts in December, and DC Comics is making three of what they call Team Variant covers available to order now in limited qualities, illustrated by Jen Bartel, Gabrielle Dell'Otto, and Bruce Timm.

Each Batman/Catwoman #1 Team Variant cover will have a limited print run set at a maximum of 10,000 copies. To participate, retailers must place a minimum initial order of 500 copies per account. If at the Final Order Cutoff date of November 8th there are still copies available from the total print runs, retailers will have the chance to increase their orders.

DC Comics has also added variant covers to the following periodicals scheduled for release in November:

Aquaman #65 cover by Joshua Middleton

Batman Beyond #49 cover by Francis Manapul

Hawkman #29 cover by Sebastian Fiumara

Justice League Dark #28 variant cover by Kevin Nowlan

Metal Men #12 cover by Keith Giffen

Suicide Squad #11 cover by Jeremy Roberts

Teen Titans #47 cover by Babs Tarr

BATMAN CATWOMAN #1

DC COMICS

OCT207000

At last, Tom King returns to the rocky, romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman with his Heroes in Crisis collaborator, superstar artist Clay Mann!

Echoing plot points from King's epic Batman run, this sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when the Bat and the Cat first fell in love; the present, where their union is threatened by one of Batman's lost loves; and the future, where the couple have a happy life and legacy-including their daughter Helena, the Batwoman. And as the story begins, after a long marriage, Bruce Wayne passes away-which frees Selina Kyle to settle an old score. At every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker!

Oh, and that lost love of Bruce's? It's Andrea Beaumont-a.k.a. Phantasm. Just thought you'd want to know.In Shops: Dec 01, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Variant.