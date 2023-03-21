DC Comics' Legion Of Bloom Leaves A Horrific Batman Threat Behind DC Comics really should have called it the Ivy League. But today they publish the Legion Of Bloom, with vegetative threats to life and limb.

DC Comics really should have called it the Ivy League. But today, Ashley Allen, Julio Anta, Calvin Kasulke, Travis Moore, Kenny Porter, Cavan Scott, Zac Thompson, Isaac Goodhart, Brian Level, Travis Moore, Jacoby Salcedo, Hayden Sherman, Atagun Ilhan, and more tell stories of a rather floronic nature in the DC Universe, in DC's Legion of Bloom, as the Justice League suffer attacks from those of The Green.

With Batman is getting his own very personal Anatomy Lesson from Jason Woodrue, The Floronic Man. You can't strangle someone who doesn't have lungs. And something that Alan Moore, Rick Veitch and Steve Bissette once pointed out with Swamp Thing when they began their run together over forty years ago.

But it looks like a sequel may be prepared for. Jason Woodrue has taken a blood sample from Batman. What might he be able to concoct with such genetic matter? How about a Batman-Thing in the future? Formed from the swamps of Gotham? Say, you know that Knight Terrors crossover event they have coming up…?

DCS LEGION OF BLOOM #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JUAN GEDEON

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Juan Gedeon

Written by Ashley Allen, Julio Anta, Calvin Kasulke, Travis Moore, Kenny Porter, Cavan Scott, and Zac Thompson Art by Isaac Goodhart, Brian Level, Travis Moore, Jacoby Salcedo, Hayden Sherman, Atagun Ilhan, and more! How do you announce winter is coming to an end? You spring it on them! Welcome the springtime with a celebration of DC's greenest and greatest. As the flowers bloom, breathe in that Swamp Thing smell. Watch the Blue Beetles fly out from Titans West. Pick a Captain Carrot or two from Floronic Man's garden, but make sure to avoid the Poison Ivy. The season may go by in a Flash, but don't worry—stories like these last forever. Oh, and Wonder Woman will be there, too! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023