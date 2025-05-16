Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: supergirl, trinity

DC Comics Wants Retailers To Match Trinity Orders With Batgirl

DC Comics wants retailers to match their Supergirl #2 orders with Zatanna, and Trinity #1 orders with Batgirl

Article Summary DC Comics offers retailers $1 copies of Supergirl #2 if orders match Zatanna: Bring Down The House #2.

Sophie Campbell writes and draws the new Supergirl comic, with a spotlight on Lesla Lar's origin.

Supergirl #2 sees Kara team up with Lena Luthor to face a kryptonite-powered threat in Midvale.

Zatanna #2 features Mariko Tamaki and Javier Rodriguez with new magical challenges for Zatanna.

DC Comics has told comic book retailers that if they match their orders of Supergirl #2 at Final Order Cutoff this weekend to your orders of Zatanna: Bring Down the House #2, they can then "unlock the ability" to purchase additional copies of Supergirl #2 in bundles of 25 for $25 each, or one dollar a copy.

Similar for retailers who order Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Belen Ortega, if they match last year's Batgirl #1, they can unlock the ability to purchase additional copies in bundles of 25 for $25 each, or one dollar a copy.

Sophie Campbell is writing and drawing the new Supergirl comic book series, which launched that week. on the 14th of May. For the launch issue DC Comics stated that if comic book retailers matched or exceed their orders for the second printing of Absolute Wonder Woman #1, with their orders of Supergirl #1, they would be able to order additional copies of Supergirl #1 in bundles of 25 for $25 or a buck a copy. And now they are doing similar for Supergirl #2 and last year's Zatanna…

SUPERGIRL #2

(W/A/CA) Sophie Campbell

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF LESLA LAR REVEALED! Discover Lesla's transformation from an awkward nerd in Kandor to a bombshell superbabe. Who knew Supergirl's quest for good could inspire such evil?! Back in Midvale, our hero faces a gigantic problem with kryptonite-like powers. Titano the super-ape is here to take over the idyllic town! To defeat him, Supergirl will have to rely on an unexpected new ally from Metropolis…Lena Luthor! The houses of El and Luthor join for good in this action-packed second issue! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

ZATANNA BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #2 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

MAGICIAN ON TRIAL! Despite Zatanna's willful determination to avoid Real Magic at all costs, a terrifying showdown with the interdimensional demon that interrupted her stage show reveals that she might not have run as far from the world of sorcery as she once hoped. Now a mysterious group of magic casters emerges from the shadows to accuse her of wielding great and terrible power against one of their own–her late father and greatest shame, Giovanni Zatara! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

TRINITY DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #1 (OF 6)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Belen Ortega

TOM KING AND BELEN ORTEGA TAKE BREAKOUT STAR TRINITY INTO HER OWN MINISERIES! Back by popular demand and now with her own miniseries…Trinity! It all begins when the daughter of Wonder Woman embarks on her most dangerous adventure yet to enter the timeline to find her father. As the young hero knows, messing with time has its consequences, but that doesn't mean she learned her lesson the first time. Things are about to get ruff and the Super Sons have gone to the dogs. Prepare for a Crisis of Infinite Corgis! Writer Tom King and artist Belen Ortega return to Trinity after their celebrated run of backup stories in the pages of Wonder Woman. Trust us, you won't want to miss Lizzie's first full-size adventure! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

BATGIRL #1

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

Hold on to your seats, clutch your pearls, and rejoice in celebration because Cassandra Cain is taking center stage in her first solo Batgirl series in nearly two decades! When a deadly group of assassins shows up to kill Cassandra, Lady Shiva comes to the rescue, and they must put their complicated past aside and work together as mother and daughter to ensure they make it out alive. Unfortunately, things are never as easy as they seem, and Cass must embark on a jaw-dropping, martial-arts filled adventure in her quest for truth and justice…and revenge?! It's a Batgirl book like never before, so join us as we dive into the psyche of one of Gotham's deadliest fighters, while exploring her deep and complex relationship with her mother. Retail:

$3.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!