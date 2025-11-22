Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: DC KO

DC KO #2 Preview: Justice League's Morality Crisis

DC KO #2 hits stores this Wednesday! Superman questions the Justice League's ethics as heroes battle for the Heart of Apokolips in a deadly tournament.

Article Summary DC KO #2 unleashes a deadly tournament as 32 DC heroes fight for the Heart of Apokolips, on sale Nov 26.

Superman questions the Justice League's ethics while others are ready to kill for power in this epic clash.

The arena is filled with cosmic weapons, fallen heroes, and Darkseid lurking close as chaos engulfs the DC Universe.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want…

DC KO #2

DC Comics

0925DC0022

0925DC0023 – DC KO #2 Daniel Warren Johnson Cover – $5.99

0925DC0024 – DC KO #2 Mike Del Mundo Cover – $5.99

0925DC0025 – DC KO #2 Tyler Kirkham Cover – $5.99

0925DC0026 – DC KO #2 Simone Bianchi Cover – $5.99

0925DC0027 – DC KO #2 Vasco Georgiev Cover – $5.99

0925DC0028 – DC KO #2 Dan Mora Cover – $5.99

0925DC0029 – DC KO #2 Ben Oliver Cover – $5.99

0925DC0030 – DC KO #2 Dan Mora Cover – $5.99

0925DC0031 – DC KO #2 Cover – $7.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

In Shops: 11/26/2025

SRP: $5.99

