DC Mech #2 Preview: Superman v. Batman

As Green Lanterns deal with stamina issues, Batman and Superman fight in this preview of DC Mech #2. Has anyone considered asking what their mothers' names are? It's worked before. That's all we're saying. Check out the preview below.

DC MECH #2

DC Comics

0622DC148

0622DC149 – DC Mech #2 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

(W) Kenny Porter (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

WONDER WOMAN'S WAR MACHINE! Wonder Woman and the Green Lanterns have arrived to help Batman and the Flash stop the invader from the stars known as Superman. The last time mechs from space arrived, they tried to destroy Earth—these heroes won't let that happen again, despite Superman's protests that he's on their side. Hawkwoman, the war mother of Earth, will intervene to prove to Earth's heroes Superman is on their side as Darkseid and Lex Luthor prepare their next moves in response to Superman's arrival…

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

