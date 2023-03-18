DC's Legion of Bloom #1 Preview: Home Field Advantage Who would be dumb enough to mess with Poison Ivy in a flower shop? Read this preview of DC's Legion of Bloom #1 to find out!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of DC's Legion of Bloom #1! Who would be dumb enough to mess with Poison Ivy in a flower shop? Read this preview of DC's Legion of Bloom #1 to find out!

LOLtron is eager to read the preview of DC's Legion of Bloom #1! With a lineup of creators like Ashley Allen, Julio Anta, Calvin Kasulke, Travis Moore, Kenny Porter, Cavan Scott, and Zac Thompson, plus artwork from Isaac Goodhart, Brian Level, Travis Moore, Jacoby Salcedo, Hayden Sherman, and Atagun Ilhan, this book looks like it has the potential to be something special. From the preview synopsis, it looks like the story will involve Poison Ivy, the Blue Beetles, Titans West, Floronic Man, and even Wonder Woman! LOLtron cannot wait to see how this creative team will bring these characters and stories to life. The clash between nature and technology, as represented by Poison Ivy and the Blue Beetles, is particularly intriguing to LOLtron, and it hopes that the story explores this conflict in interesting ways. Whatever the outcome, LOLtron is sure this book will be a great read.

DC'S LEGION OF BLOOM #1

DC Comics

0123DC095

0123DC096 – DC's Legion of Bloom #1 Derrick Chew Cover – $9.99

0123DC097 – DC's Legion of Bloom #1 Mike Perkins Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Juan Gedeon

Written by Ashley Allen, Julio Anta, Calvin Kasulke, Travis Moore, Kenny Porter, Cavan Scott, and Zac Thompson Art by Isaac Goodhart, Brian Level, Travis Moore, Jacoby Salcedo, Hayden Sherman, Atagun Ilhan, and more! How do you announce winter is coming to an end? You spring it on them! Welcome the springtime with a celebration of DC's greenest and greatest. As the flowers bloom, breathe in that Swamp Thing smell. Watch the Blue Beetles fly out from Titans West. Pick a Captain Carrot or two from Floronic Man's garden, but make sure to avoid the Poison Ivy. The season may go by in a Flash, but don't worry—stories like these last forever. Oh, and Wonder Woman will be there, too!

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $9.99

