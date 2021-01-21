Deadpool Cancelled by Marvel Next Week With #10?

The new Marvel Comics April 2021 solicitations have another notable absence. It is increasingly looking like the last issue of the current Deadpool series will be out next week, as part of the King In Black crossover – and that's it. For now, at least. Cancelled.

It may be the character's 30th anniversary, but there was no monthly issue solicited for February or March. March has a Deadpool Nerdy Thirty #1 one-shot to celebrate the occasion instead. Still, in April, it is a Wade-less wasteland again, save for collecting the new series up to January's now-seemingly-final issue.

Unless of course, he is REBORN in May… that word has to mean something at some point. He'll be back sometime surely, birthday year, and a still-successful movie franchise with a third expected to make it through the Fox buyout. And I'm sure Rob Liefeld will be along at some point to promise much more from Wade Wilson to come through soon. It's pretty much his superpower. Someone give him a wee nudge, okay? Here's the solicitation for January's final issue, and the collection that follows and out in April, with a version of the final issues cover – will everything all come together for Knull? And will Wade make the same mistake he made with Secret empire and Hydra?

DEADPOOL #10 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200484

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Chris Bachalo

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…) Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $4.99

KING DEADPOOL VOL. 2 TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

It's a love story, Deadpool — just say yes! Elsa Bloodstone the monster hunter is dying, and the only one who can save her is…Wade Wilson! What has gone wrong with Elsa's mystical, magical Bloodstone gem? What can Deadpool possibly do about it? And what is the actual truth of the Bloodstone curse? Scandal, betrayal and a dimension full of hideous goo all await — it's gonna get messy! Then, the King of the Monsters takes on the King of the Dragons! An evil, ancient cult wants to kill Deadpool. An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool. Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool?!? Collecting DEADPOOL (2019) #7-10.