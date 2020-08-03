Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU

We know that Bryan Hitch is writing and drawing a 48-page one-shot for DC Comics' Death Metal yet to be announced – but which one? We have a few advance listings of some Death Metal collections that reveal a few unannounced titles that may provide some suggestions:

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hour Exxxtreme! #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Secret Origin #1.

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverse #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last Stories of the DCU #1.

These will join the previously-announced one-shots:

Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse's End #1

Dark Nights Death Metal Guidebook #1.

You know, when 5G was still going to be a thing, we said that DC Comics was going to be telling some 'final' tales for the characters – such as the final battle between Batman and the Joker. I don't suppose there may be any room in The Last Stories Of The DCU to fit them in? Here are the listings for the collections – and a couple of covers too.

Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Multiverse Who Laughs 04 May 20220 208 pages

As Earth has been taken over by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League fight to survive! This collection cranks up the volume with stories that further expand the twisted world of Dark Nights: Death Metal! In 2017 writer Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo took their bold and bombastic sensibilities that made their Batman run beloved and widened their focus to the entire DC Universe—and the result was Dark Nights: Metal, one of the most popular and consequential DC stories in recent memory. Now it's time for the encore: Dark Nights: Death Metal. As the Justice League fight to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, Snyder and Capullo present a story that's louder, faster, and metal-er—and Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Multiverse Who Laughs sees the new status quo created by Snyder and Capullo explored like never before! As the Dark Multiverse envelops the Earth, these stories detail how the world has changed, and how that's affected DC's fan-favorite characters, including Harley Quinn, Robin, and Green Lantern. This volume collects Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hour Exxxtreme! #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Robin King #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Rise of the New God #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1, and Dark Nights: Death Metal The Secret Origin #1.

Dark Nights: Death Metal: War of the Multiverses 18 May 2021

As Earth has been taken over by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League fights to survive! Stand with our heroes as they prepare for what may well be…the final fight of their lives. In 2017 writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo took the bold and bombastic sensibilities that made their Batman run a fan-favorite and broadened their scope to include other icons from the DC Universe. The result: Dark Nights: Metal—one of the most popular and consequential DC stories in recent memory. What do the world's mightiest heroes feel right before combat? As the Dark Multiverse envelops the Earth, unveil how the heroes prepare for battle in what could be the last fight for their existence…if the Justice League knows anything, it's that heroes never go down without a fight! Collects Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverse #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last Stories of the DCU #1

As Earth has been taken over by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League fight to survive! This volume collects stories expanding the hard-rocking havoc of Dark Nights: Death Metal! In 2017 writer Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo took their bold and bombastic sensibilities that made their Batman run beloved and widened their focus to the entire DC Universe–and the result was Dark Nights: Metal, one of the most popular and consequential DC stories in recent memory. Now, it's time for the encore: Dark Nights: Death Metal. As the Justice League fight to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, Snyder and Capullo crank up the volume–and the stories in Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Darkest Knight expand the rich tapestry of the metal mayhem composed by Snyder and Capullo. As the Dark Multiverse envelops the Earth, these stories detail how the world has changed, and how it's affected DC's fan-favorite characters. This volume collects Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse's End #1, and Dark Nights Death Metal Guidebook #1.