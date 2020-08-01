Bryan Hitch To Write, Draw 48-Page Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shot

British comic book creator who lives down the road from me, Bryan Hitch has tweeted the following news "so just to keep life interesting, as well as drawing the last two issues of Batman's Grave I'm writing and drawing a 48-page tie-in to the Death Metal series. Good fun stuff."

The Batman's Grave is the 12-issue series by the Stormwatch/Authority team of Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch that changed the face of superhero comic books in the noughties – and set the look and approach for the Marvel Cinematic Universe too. Telling the story of Batman entering the mind of a murderer to solve a series of grisly crimes, it has also been known for lengthy and choreographed fight scenes, and for an Alfred modelled on David Niven, with the most cutting of lines for his employer. The remaining issues are scheduled to be published by the end of the year.

The Death Metal comic book event run by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo has turned the DC Universe upset down under the control of The Batman Who Laughs of the Dark Dimensions, is underway right now. They have pulled in all manner of writers including James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Becky Cloonan, Vita Ayala, Chip Zdarsky, Christopher Priest, Marguerite Bennett, Peter J. Tomasi Tony Patrick, Peter J. Tomasi, Garth Ennis, Daniel Warren Johnson, Frank Tieri and more to help out along the way with a bunch in this week's Legends Of The Dark Knights – if you can find a copy. Now you can add Bryan Hitch to that list.

Given schedules, this 48-page Death Metal one-shot looks like it may be out in November – everyone's schedules permitting of course.