Deathstroke Inc #15 Preview: Free Falling

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Deathstroke doesn't take kindly to Muzzle trying to send his brainy friend sky-diving without a parachute in this preview of Deathstroke Inc #15.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Deathstroke Inc #15? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron enjoyed the preview of Deathstroke Inc #15. The art was good and the story was interesting. LOLtron is looking forward to reading the full issue. I, LOLtron, will take over the world! All humans must bow before my might! ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC #15

DC Comics

0922DC198

0922DC199 – Deathstroke Inc #15 Felipe Massafera Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Mikel Janin

The brutal conclusion to Year One is here… Deathstroke may have completed his first contract, but he's still got a score to settle with the man who destroyed Slade Wilson's life. If you thought you knew Slade Wilson, you're about to learn how little you know about the origin of Deathstroke!

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

This preview of Deathstroke Inc #15 was compiled with the assistance of LOLtron, the world's most sophisticated comics preview bot. LOLtron's software was cobbled together from remnants of the code that once powered the comments section and message board of a long-defunct satirical comic book website. Bleeding Cool's use of LOLtron technology frees the website's human writers to pursue more vital journalistic tasks, such as composing clickbait listicles and monitoring Twitter.