Derek Laufman Joining Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland In June

Derek Laufman will be joining Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland comic book series from Image Comics in June 2025

The series will jump to legacy numbering, moving from issue #20 to #41, with a lead into issue #50.

Derek Laufman has 25 years of experience and has worked with Marvel, DC, DreamWorks, and more.

I Hate Fairyland stars Gert, a misanthrope in a mystical world, trying to return to Earth.

Derek Laufman will be joining the art team of the ongoing I Hate Fairyland comic book series, created and written by Skottie Young and published by Image Comics. And the book will jump to "legacy" numbering, that counts up all the issues of the series and mini-series, adds them up and jumps from #20 to #41 for Image Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations. And a lead into I Hate Fairyland #50 for 2026.

I HATE FAIRYLAND #41 CVR A DEREK LAUFMAN & JEAN FRANCOIS BEAULIEU (MR)

(W) Skottie Young (A) Derek Laufman, Jean Francois Beaulieu, Nate Piekos (CA) Derek Laufman, Jean Francois Beaulieu

NEW STORY ARC A new (old) era of the hit fantasy series begins, as SKOTTIE & co. welcome new artist DEREK LAUFMAN, and I HATE FAIRYLAND reverts to legacy numbering in the lead-up to the big 5-0! And you know how our green-haired antihero Gert is celebrating? A good ol' fashioned Dungeon Pub Crawl! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

Derek Laufman of London, Ontario, has been a professional comic artist and illustrator for 25 years, studied classical animation at Sheridan College, and for several years now has been drawing and creating his own comics and graphic novels including Ruinworld, Bot-9, The Witch of Wickerson and Crimson Fall. Derek is also a freelance illustrator who has worked with Marvel, DC, DreamWorks, TOPPS, Hasbro and Mattel, is the designer of Marvel's SuperHero Adventure line as well as DC's recent Super Friends.

I Hate Fairyland by Skottie Young, launched as a comic book from Image Comics in 2015, starring Gertrude or Gert, a woman who was transported to a mystical world called Fairyland as a child. Twenty-seven years later, Gert is now an unaging, violent misanthrope who, alongside her reluctant guide and friend Larry, constantly tries and fails to return to Earth. And next year, celebrating fifty issues…

