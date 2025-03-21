Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, transformers

Image Comics Full June 2025 Solicits, With Spectators & Lazarus Fallen

Image Comics Full June 2025 Solicits, With Spectators, Spawn, Transformers, Lazarus Fallen, Fallout & Fairyland

Article Summary Explore a new Bloodletter series in the Spawn Universe by Illidge, Seeley, and Rosado launching this June.

Lazarus Fallen #1 kicks off a thrilling crime and mystery by Eisner-Award winners Rucka and Lark.

Delve into sci-fi horror with Fallout #1 and the haunting saga of nuclear disaster and survival.

Dive into epic sci-fi and fantasy spins with Transformers, Geiger, and Free Planet action.

Image Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped, with the new Bloodletter series from Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe by Joseph Illidge, Tim Seeley and Christian Rosado, Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 by Patrick Kindlon and Maurizio Rosenzweig, Lazarus Fallen #1 by Greg Rucka and Michael Lark, News From The Fallout #1 by Chris Condon and Jeffrey Alan Love, a Copra #50 finale, Derek Laufman joining I Hate Fairyland, and much much more.

BLOODLETTER #1 (OF 5)

SPAWN UNIVERSE

STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE & TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B BLANK SKETCH

Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, mystical mercenary of the world's secret underground. A former CIA operative forced to live in the shadows after being outed by Al Simmons 10 years ago, Tasha is now out for revenge when she learns Al Simmons is alive as Spawn. The mission to hunt down and kill Spawn begins in this debut miniseries by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE (DC Comics' The Shadow Cabinet) and TIM SEELEY (HACK/SLASH, LOCAL MAN, Nightwing), along with the incredible art talents of CHRISTIAN ROSADO.

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE LAUNCH OF THE MONTH

OFFERED AGAIN: SPAWN UNWANTED VIOLENCE TP, SPAWN VENGEANCE TP

SPECTATORS HC

STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART / COVER A NIKO HENRICHON

TRIM SIZE: 5.9" x 9.2"

Putting the "graphic" back in graphic novel, this unconventional supernatural romance takes a hard look at sex and violence, and the very different ways we obsessively watch both. Hundreds of years in the future, New York City is haunted by many ghosts, including a voyeuristic woman who died in our present day and a mysterious gun-toting man from the distant past. Normally solo travelers, these two specters meet each other just in time to observe what might be the end of the (living) world. Three years in the making, this lavishly hand-painted epic is the most ambitious collaboration yet between Pride of Baghdad artist NIKO HENRICHON and SAGA writer BRIAN K. VAUGHAN.

FEATURED TITLE SCIENCE FICTION, LITERARY, ROMANCE

SEPT. 10 344 PAGES FC M $29.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

OFFERED AGAIN: SAGA COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP, SAGA DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1-3 HC

GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION #1 (OF 4)

STORY PATRICK KINDLON

ART / COVER A MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

COVER B ANAND RAMCHERON

COVER C ATSUJI YAMAMOTO

COVER D POLYBAGGED MARIA LLOVET

COVER E (1:25) MATTEO SCALERA

There's a contract out on Gehenna. But she's managed to stay alive long enough that the contract has been resold several times as consolidated debt between criminal organizations. Now she intends to put a stop to the chain of custody on that contract. With a bullet Series creators PATRICK KINDLON (FRONTIERSMAN) and MARCO FERRARI (SCARLETT) and artist MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG (Dylan Dog), bring you nonstop action inspired by Gun Honey and Elektra: Assassin.

CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

COVER D $9.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE SPOTLIGHT

OFFERED AGAIN: ANTIOCH TP, FRONTIERSMAN, VOL. 1

LAZARUS: FALLEN #1

STORY GREG RUCKA

ART / COVER MICHAEL LARK

The Eisner-Award winning team of LARK and RUCKA return with the FIRST ISSUE of their final series about Forever Carlyle! In a neo-feudalist world ruled by the ultra wealthy Families, each has a Lazarus, raised and trained to be the instrument of that Family's will. Finally free of her father's control, Forever is going to burn it all down.

DYSTOPIAN, CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE SPOTLIGHT

OFFERED AGAIN: LAZARUS, VOL. 1-7

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #1 (OF 6)

STORY CHRIS CONDON

ART / COVER A JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

COVER B JACOB PHILLIPS

Writer CHRIS CONDON (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, Ultimate Wolverine) teams with visionary artist JEFFREY ALAN LOVE (The Last Battle at the End of the World, The Thousand Demon Tree) for a thrillingly dark sci-fi horror story unlike any you've seen before! In 1962 Nevada, a nuclear bomb test goes horribly awry and unleashes a contaminate into the atmosphere that turns people rotten. Otis Fallows, a private in the U.S. Army who is present for the test and is the only known survivor, flees the secret army base in search of a safe haven—but does such a place exist?

HORROR, DYSTOPIAN, APOCALYPTIC

JUNE 25 32 PAGES BW M $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE SPOTLIGHT

OFFERED AGAIN: THAT TEXAS BLOOD, VOL. 1-3

COPRA #50

STORY / ART / COVER A WRAPAROUND MICHEL FIFFE

COVER B (1:15) LUKE McDONNELL & MICHEL FIFFE

COVER C (1:20) DAVID LAFUENTE

The DEATH OF COPRA standalone epilogue marks a comic book milestone for the one-man comics juggernaut MICHEL FIFFE. Flipping the revenge genre on its head, COPRA proves its creative dominance once again as it rides off into the sunset for its 50th and landmark final issue.

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERVILLAINS

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

SERIES FINALE SPOTLIGHT

OFFERED AGAIN: COPRA MASTER COLLECTION, BOOK 1 HC

I HATE FAIRYLAND #41

STORY / COVER C (1:25) SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART DEREK LAUFMAN, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU & NATE PIEKOS

COVER A / COVER B DEREK LAUFMAN & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

A new (old) era of the hit fantasy series begins, as SKOTTIE YOUNG & co. welcome new artist DEREK LAUFMAN, and I HATE FAIRYLAND reverts to legacy numbering in the lead-up to the big 5-0! And you know how our greenhaired antihero Gert is celebrating? A good ol' fashioned Dungeon Pub Crawl!

ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY, HUMOROUS

JUNE 11 24 PAGES FC M $3.99

NEW STORY ARC SPOTLIGHT

OFFERED AGAIN: I HATE FAIRYLAND, VOL. 1-7 TP

BITTER ROOT: THE NEXT MOVEMENT #4 (OF 5)

STORY DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ART / COVER A CONNECTING SANFORD GREENE

COVER B (1:10) MARIA WOLF

COVER C (1:10) MICHAEL ALLRED

Special Agent Chase York has worked closely with the Sangerye family, but the secret he hides from the world may get them all killed. Meanwhile, Dr. Sylvester has uncovered the terrifying truth of a small town in Mississippi, sparking a deadly confrontation that will impact all of America.

ACTION, HISTORICAL FICTION, HORROR, MYSTERY

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #4

STORY DENIZ CAMP

ART / COVER A ERIC ZAWADZKI

COVER B CHRIS BRUNNER & RICO RENZI

COVER C (1:25) CHRIS BURNHAM & JORDIE BELLAIRE

URGENT! PLEASE HELP! I have aged 60 years in 6 days! Life is rapidly passing me by, and I can't make it stop! My mind and body are breaking down, and I'm not sure how much longer I have left! I am in a race against time, and I am losing! If you can help, please call 555-0404. PLEASE, TIME IS RUNNING OUT!

ANTHOLOGIES, CYBERPUNK, APOCALYPTIC & POST-APOCALYPTIC

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #3 (OF 7)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A NAT JONES

COVER B RAYMOND GAY

Nyx has become a target of the Witch Hunter known as The Puritan. With his sights set on her, it may only be a matter of time before she is laid to rest.

SUPERHEROES, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, SUPERVILLAINS

JUNE 4 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

BLOOD & THUNDER #2

STORY BENITO CERENO

ART / COVER A E.J. SU & MSASSYK

COVER B DAVID LÓPEZ

COVER C (1:10) ANDIE TONG & REX LOKUS

COVER D (1:25) BERNARD CHANG

THE HIT SERIES FROM THE MIND OF ROBERT KIRKMAN CONTINUES! The Prisoner from Cell Block X has escaped, but can Blood and her infuriatingly talkative gun Thunder stop him in time? Plus, discover the first meeting between Blood and Thunder!

SPAWN UNIVERSE SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION & ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #9

STORY JOE CASEY

ART / COVER A PAUL FRY

COVER B (1:10) JIM RUGG

THIS ISSUE: SH*T GETS SERIOUS! A real world, global crisis needs the new Blood Squad Seven to step up and be the heroes they've been marketed to be. Are they ready? The stakes have never been higher! You may think you've seen it all, but you've NEVER seen superheroes like this before!

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

BUG WARS #5 (OF 6)

STORY JASON AARON

ART MAHMUD ASRAR

COVER A MAHMUD ASRAR & MATTHEW WILSON

COVER B JAMES STOKOE

BOOK ONE: LOST IN THE YARD To save his family, Slade Slaymaker must enter Wyrdweb, a mystical, cobwebbed labyrinth full of Spyder Wytches, ancient fatespinning Weavers, and the deadliest spiders known to man, all of.read it hidden inside some potted ferns on the side of his house.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $4.99

DARK HONOR #2 (OF 5)

STORY ETHAN SACKS, K.S. BRUCE & BRIAN DeCUBELLIS

ART / COVER A / COVER B (1:10) FICO OSSIO

Besieged by an attack on the New York underworld during the deadliest days of the Covid pandemic, the secret warrior society known as the Hundred struggles to mount a defense against the invading mastermind, Grigor. Heir apparent Rain, banned from the Hundred over her gambling vice and trying to forge a new life out of prison, may be their last hope.

CRIME & MYSTERY, DARK FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE COLD WITCH: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #2 (OF 5)

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER A / COVER B (1:10) WILL SLINEY

The latest chapter of the SHROUDED COLLEGE continues! Hell-bent on obtaining her revenge against the secret mystical society that killed her great love, Valentina travels to the coldest city on the face of the earth: Urkutsk, Siberia. She seeks clues to the location of the power she seeks—an ancient, mysterious being with power over death itself, the Cold Witch. But the Witch's power does not come without cost, and if you cannot pay her price…you will regret it.

HORROR, DARK FANTASY, DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #8

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK

The Gunslinger continues to make his way across the Western frontier. The tragedy of his past, hot at his heels, spurred on by a man in black.

SPAWN UNIVERSE SUPERHEROES

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #32

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART LETIZIA CADONICI & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B (1:10) LETIZIA CADONICI

COVER C (1:25) TREVOR HENDERSON

A missing girl. A monster that can't exist. Government agents dressed all in black. Linking them all is Frank, a teenage hacker racing against the clock to solve this impossible puzzle before her world shatters around her. She just has one crucial thing to remember: whatever you do, don't think about the Hat Man.

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

FARMHAND #22

STORY / COVER A ROB GUILLORY

ART ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

Tree and Andrea set out on a mission to rescue everyone's favorite Russian child assassin Mikhail. Meanwhile, Thorne's ultimate plan begins, and Abigail Jenkins will never be the same.

DYSTOPIAN, HORROR, HUMOR

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC M $34111

EXQUISITE CORPSES #2

STORY MICHAEL WALSH & JAMES TYNION IV

ART MARIANNA IGNAZZI & MICHAEL WALSH

COVER A / COVER C POLYBAGGED MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B MARIANNA IGNAZZI

COVER D STEALTH VARIANT

COVER E (1:25) RILEY ROSSMO

COVER F (1:50) MARTIN SIMMONDS

A knife-wielding zealot covered in human skin. A heartthrob with an axe. A pint-sized sociopath with a high-powered drone. The killers are descending on Oak Valley—and the body count is rising. Series creators MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN) and JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33) are joined by rising star MARIANNA IGNAZZI (Catwoman) to kick off the next bloody chapter in this year's can't-miss horror event! Each Cover C polybag variant will include one collectible trading card. Collect all 13 issues to make a complete card deck set.

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $4.99

COVER C $6.99

FERAL #14

STORY TONY FLEECS

ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A / COVER B / COVER C (1:10) TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

THE CATS HAVE MADE IT INTO PET CITY! But is this the paradise of catnip, food, and toys all that they hoped for? Gigi is convinced that Elsie will ruin it regardless, and Elsie can't help but think she's right when her visions start to return.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

FREE PLANET #2

STORY AUBREY SITTERSON

ART / COVER A / COVER B / COVER C (1:25) FOIL OF COVER A JED DOUGHERTY

Caught between rival superpowers, with conflicting ideas of what freedom entails, and supplies running dangerously low, the Freedom Guard has discovered that defending liberty is even more difficult than winning it. Their newest member claims to have solutions, but is the enigmatic Jackson Crater a violent terrorist, a noble freedom fighter, or something else entirely? Praise for FREE PLANET: "A kind of space-politics-opera, brings shades of the cosmic imagination of Jack Vance, Jack Kirby, and Samuel Delany and Howard Chaykin's great lost Empire—but with a special supercharged futurefictional-Wikipedia density of its own." —JONATHAN LETHEM (The Fortress of Solitude, Motherless Brooklyn) "A great comic book series, a synergy of text and image possessed with a density of vision that shames most any other attempt at legitimate space opera in comics." —HOWARD CHAYKIN (American Flagg, TIME2) "Incredibly imaginative world-building, all around compelling characters who have depth. Read this!" —MARK WAID (Batman and Robin: Year One, Absolute Power)

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE, EPIC

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

G.I. JOE #8

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDG

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25) MARCO FERRARI

COVER E (1:50) ROSSI GIFFORD

COVER F (1:100) FOIL HOWARD PORTER & ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVERS G & H ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD

Major Bludd is back for revenge against the woman who took his eye—THE BARONESS. Now Baroness must decide if protecting herself means staying with G.I. Joe…

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #317

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10) CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA

SNAKE EYES STRIKES The G.I. Joe ninja team has infiltrated Springfield…but nothing is as it seems. Meanwhile, Dr. Mindbender has his revenge.

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

GOLDEN RAGE: MOTHER KNOWS BEST #3 (OF 5)

STORY CHRISSY WILLIAMS

ART / COVER A LAUREN KNIGHT

COVER B DANI & SOFIE DODGSON

The hip-popping, gout-blocking, hair-curling action continues in GOLDEN RAGE, where mothers and grandmothers and daughters collide like a face and an older face and a pie filled with knives.

DYSTOPIAN, FEMINIST, SATIRE

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

GEIGER #15

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C JULIA INES MAMONE

As the U.S. Army closes in, Tariq Geiger and Ashley Arden collide in a devastating battle of raw atomic power! But what fuels their explosive showdown—and what's at stake beyond the wasteland? With the lives of his closest friends and the people of Lewistown, Montana, in jeopardy, Geiger must struggle to control the uncontrollable…before he destroys everything.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #45

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK

COVER B FEDERICO SABBATINI

A small town, not unsimilar to one from Gunslinger's past, has been overrun by monsters. He can save the town, but only by making a huge sacrifice.

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN, SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 11 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER #3 (OF 5)

STORY DOUG WAGNER

ART DANIEL HILLYARD

COVER A "BLOOD & STITCHES" / COVER B "INTERVIEW EMMA CORRIN HOMAGE" DANIEL HILLYARD & MICHELLE MADSEN

COVER C "TUB FULL OF DEATH" (1:10) TOMM COKER

It's midterms, and Rennie has decided no more scratching her skin, and no more murder until she's finished school. She's done with all that. Well, that was before Constance made Sofie cry, Bodhi started acting suspicious, and Sofie got called to the Dean's office. Skch skch skch.

HORROR, HUMOROUS

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #3

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER A RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING E.J. SU

COVER D (1:25) TONCI ZONJIC

COVER E (1:50) LIAM SHARP

COVER F (1:100) SIMON BISLEY

Who would dare betray Battle Beast?

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SUPERHEROES

JULY 16 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

KAYA #27

STORY / ART / COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B MICHAEL WALSH

Jin shares Razel's escape plan with the slaves, but will they put their faith in a band of strangers? Back at the camp, Kaya is shocked by the return of someone from her and Jin's recent past.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 4 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

KING SPAWN #47

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART YILDIRAY CINAR

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

Spawn is still reeling after a vicious fight against a new enemy named the Revenant. He underestimated him the first time, something that won't happen again.

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

LOST FANTASY #2

STORY CURT PIRES

ART / COVER A LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER B ALEX DIOTTO

COVER C (1:15) LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER D (1:25) TYLER BOSS

Following the shocking events of Issue One, a new hunter is dispatched to get to the bottom of the killings in Montana. Henry fights for his life. Why is it the ones we love that always hurt us the most? Plus: INDIGO CHILDREN EXODUS PART TWO! The startling second chapter of the freshest fantasy on the stands is here!

DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES, FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 4 48 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

COVERS C & D $5.99

THE LUCKY DEVILS #5 (OF 9)

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER A RYAN BROWNE

COVER B JONSKI

We're descending fast—we're already in Hell's Fifth Circle, which is where you'll find sinners swallowed up by WRATH. And that's what we've got in this issue! Tensions between our lucky devils about the way to manage their crusade to remake Hell erupt into fiery torrents of rage, while up on Earth, Cam and Starr realize that becoming influential and powerful will let them settle some old scores. It's morally ambiguous mayhem all over the place!

OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, DARK FANTASY, SATIRE

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

MEDIEVAL SPAWN #3 (OF 4)

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART MARCO ITRI

COVER A JONATHAN URIBE

COVER B FEDERICO SABBATINI

A cataclysmic threat is revealed, and loyalties are tested as Medieval Spawn gathers an army to face their destiny head-on.

SPAWN UNIVERSE SUPERHEROES, MEDIEVAL, SUPERVILLAINS

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MONKEY MEAT: THE SUMMER BATCH #4 (OF 5)

STORY / ART / COVER JUNI BA

Monkey Meat Island is a paradise destination! And for proof, here's two new stories. A respectable family defending their Mbnb from monster attacks, and a travel influencer finding his life's purpose aboard a giant mecha! You can't get a better experience, and isn't that what traveling is all about?

SATIRE, FANTASY, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US #10 (OF 10)

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & RILEY ROSSMO

COVER A RILEY ROSSMO

The end has come. No one will ever be the same.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

MOONSHINE BIGFOOT #3 (OF 4)

STORY ZACH HOWARD & MIKE MARLOW

ART / COVER STEVE ELLIS, ZACH HOWARD & NELSON DANIEL

Moonshine Bigfoot has never met a problem he couldn't handle, but now the sheriff is a killer cyborg and the goons have laser guns that turn people into piles of goo…and Big Level makes their move, too. Not everyone makes it out alive! What we're saying is this issue goes to eleven, and things will never be the same.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY, HUMOROUS

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

NIGHTS #17

STORY WYATT KENNEDY

ART / COVER LUIGI FORMISANO

Currently in development for an animated series from Titmouse, the company known for the Netflix animated series Big Mouth. Co-creators WYATT KENNEDY and LUIGI FORMISANO will be involved in the adaptation. The penultimate chapter of the CHIMERA arc! The eclipse has come to Thule, bringing with it a myriad of horrors that not even Gray or Tsukumari are prepared for. As the convergence begins, Erik is forced to make a terrible decision. Where one story ends, another begins…

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, HUMOROUS

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #5

STORY / COVER OTIS FRAMPTON

ART OTIS FRAMPTON & TRACY BAILEY

Join Ojo the Unlucky, Scraps the Patchwork Girl, and Bungle the Glass Cat on an amazing quest through the Land of Oz in this fresh, fun comic series! From the creative mind of OTIS FRAMPTON (ODDLY NORMAL), L. FRANK BAUM's classic novel comes to life in an exciting new way! Don't miss out!

CLASSIC ADAPTATION, FANTASY, HUMOROUS

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC E $3.99

NULLHUNTER #9 (OF 10)

STORY / COVER A MICHAEL WALSH

ART / COVER B GUSTAFFO VARGAS

COVER C ARTYOM TRAKHANOV

The mind of Medus, a powerful crime boss, escapes Olympos as an AI, hijacking a bot factory to rebuild her army. Now, Lois must return to the fray, as cyberspace becomes the next battlefield. The ninth chapter of NULLHUNTER, the cyberpunk retelling of Hercules from writer MICHAEL WALSH and artist GUSTAFFO VARGAS, is out in June.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

PHANTOM ROAD #13

STORY JEFF LEMIRE

ART GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

Nominated for "Best New Series" at the 2024 Eisners, PHANTOM ROAD continues in "THE HORRORMEN," a thrilling new arc by JEFF LEMIRE and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA!!! In the middle of a shoot-out, Agent Donald Weaver is transported to "The Other Place," and a bit of the epic power in play is revealed. And back in Wisconsin, Hugo Hamm launches an insidious plan to regain control of the artifact…with no regard to the human lives it may destroy.

FANTASY, HORROR, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

RADIANT BLACK #35

STORY KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART EDUARDO FERIGATO

COVER A MARCELO COSTA

COVER B RICCARDO ROBALDO

COVER C (1:25) FOIL INCENTIVE ROSE BESCH

Jaeger strikes at the heart of Radiant Black! Can Marshall defend himself against an enemy who knows all his tricks—or is a bold new era of Radiant Black over before it's even begun?

SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES END OF STORY ARC

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

RAT CITY #15

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER B VON RANDAL

With Peter stuck in the In Between, the Progeny turn their focus to another.

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN, SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

REDCOAT #13

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B DUNCAN FEGREDO

COVER C BRAD ANDERSON

A mysterious force threatens to turn the tide of the Civil War by handing the Confederacy an unthinkable victory! The only ones standing in its way? The immortal, amoral Simon Pure and the enigmatic new American Myth known as the Northerner. But can these two unlikely soldiers put aside their differences long enough to stop a catastrophe? And how does this battle in the past connect to Geiger's wasteland of the future? History is about to be rewritten—but by whom?

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

ROGUE SUN #28

STORY RYAN PARROTT & NICK COTTON

ART ABEL

COVER A STEFANO SIMEONE

COVER B (1:25) MARCELO COSTA

As Noxious prepares his deadliest attack yet, the two Rogue Suns scramble to stop him. But with Dylan and Aurie divided on the right way to take him down, or even if they should take him down at all, can they settle their differences in time to save New Orleans?

OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #16

STORY JORDAN BAREL

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A / COVER B RAYMOND GAY

The pieces have fallen into place, the conspiracy against Twitch is starting to come to light, but the reason he was targeted in the first place is still a mystery.

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR

JUNE 11 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE SCORCHED #43

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A TONTON REVOLVER

COVER B BJÖRN BARENDS

Medieval continues to assert himself into Marc's conscience, taking control more and more, but to what end?

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE SEASONS #5

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART PAUL AZACETA & MATHEUS LOPES

COVER A PAUL AZACETA

COVER B (1:15) BENGAL

Spring Seasons has disappeared into the big top in search of her missing family but the fantastical temptations inside unveil truths she'd rather remain hidden. RICK REMENDER and PAUL AZACETA begin the second chapter of the highly acclaimed hit series.

FANTASY, COMING OF AGE, SIBLINGS

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

SPAWN #367

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B TONTON REVOLVER

Spawn has always been the Alpha, but now there is a new big dog in town looking to make a name for themselves. And to be the man, you've got to beat the man!

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SLEEP #2 (OF 8)

STORY / ART / COVER A ZANDER CANNON

COVER B TIM SEELEY

When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes…something terrible. Awakened in the middle of a deadly car wreck, Jonathan starts to understand. As he desperately searches for a way to keep everyone safe from his coming rampage, the sinister secrets of the town begin to emerge.

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #8 (OF 9)

STORY PETER WARREN

ART / COVER A FRANCESCO MOBILI & CHRIS CHUCKRY

COVER B (1:15) JOHN PEARSON

Just when it seemed like the Tin Can Society was starting to get some answers, everything changed. Now they must face a foe more daunting than they had ever imagined, even as their relationships threaten to crumble beneath them.

SUPERHEROES, CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA: OPEN FOR BUSINESS #5 (OF 5)

STORY STEVE ORLANDO

ART / COVER A / COVER E HOT COVER (BAGGED) EMILIO PILLIU

COVER C ALFREDO CARDONA

COVER D AARON REYNOLDS

COVER F ELMER SANTOS

COVER G BLANK SKETCH

During a weekend getaway, Kren's jealousy pushes Aubrey to reconsider everything. When Durian tracks him down, demanding he return to work, Aubrey finally stands his ground. Persica arrives, proving he's willing to fight for him, and Aubrey chooses him. Meanwhile, Paprika puts Durian in his place, proving Aubrey has finally mastered the balance between work and life. The unmissable end of the erotic romance drama in the style of the original SWEET PAPRIKA series, building off characters introduced in the Eisner-Award nominated SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE, AND PINK #1, written by STEVE ORLANDO (Scarlet Witch, Marauders, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS) and illustrated by the amazing Italian artist EMILIO PILLIU (X-Men: The Wedding Special).

LGBTQ+, ROMANCE

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

COVER E $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE MUMMY #4 (OF 4)

STORY / COVER A FAITH ERIN HICKS

ART FAITH ERIN HICKS & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B / COVER D (1:25) CLASSIC HORROR B&W VARIANT JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING GUILLEM MARCH

COVER E (1:50) ANWITA CITRIYA

COVER F (1:75) MARIA WOLF & MIKE SPICER

Helen. The Mummy. The Fate of Two Worlds.

MEDIA TIE-IN, HORROR, ADAPTATIONS MINISERIES FINALE

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

TRANSFORMERS #21

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER D (1:25) DERRICK CHEW

COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR

COVERS F & G ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD

AUTOBOTS VS DECEPTICONS The face-off you demanded between Optimus Prime and <SPOILER> is here.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

VOID RIVALS #20

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING MARTÍN MORAZZO & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25) MARK TORRES

COVER E (1:50) PATRICIA MARTÍN

COVERS F & G ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD

Darak and Solila—rivals once more!

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #31

STORY CHARLES SOULE & SCOTT SNYDER

ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & MATT WILSON

COVER A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B / COVER C (1:20) FOIL LEE GARBETT

THE FINAL ARC BEGINS! "SUPERIORITY," Part 1 of 6. We have traveled through the Undiscovered Country and learned many of the secrets about what has become of the former United States of America in the decades since it sealed its borders. Now, as the Outer Empires begin their invasion, only one question remains: Aurora.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #114

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C CONNECTING WHILCE PORTACIO & ALEX SINCLAIR

What would Jesus do? This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

HORROR, DYSTOPIAN

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #115

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C CONNECTING MATT WAGNER & BRENNAN WAGNER

COVER D JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

ALL OUT WAR BEGINS! The biggest storyline in WALKING DEAD history finally gets colored! It's Rick versus Negan with a little help from everyone else!

HORROR, DYSTOPIAN

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #4 (OF 6)

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART STEFANO LANDINI & JASON WORDIE

COVER A STEFANO LANDINI

COVER B CHRIS MATTHEWS

COVER C CARSON THORN

COVER D (1:25) ANDY MACDONALD

They say that before you begin a journey of revenge, you should dig two graves, but Annalise and her robot are going to need a lot more than that. Way more. Even more than you're thinking. Also in this issue: a guy gets his head punched off!

SPIES & ESPIONAGE, SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS #4 (OF 6)

STORY / COVER A TYLER BOSS

ART / COVER B ADRIANO TURTULICI

COVER C (1:10) ELSA CHARRETIER

As Seth realizes that his writing may be the cause of the brutal new murders sweeping the city, he and Mistress Bella decide to put his pen to the test. The plan? Write Bella an early curtain call and see if she survives… Don't miss the series that The VelociPastor 2 director Jesse Gouldsbury called "the DEFINITIVE modern Giallo!"

CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

JUNE 25 40 PAGES FC M $4.99

YOUNGBLOOD DELUXE #3

STORY ROB LIEFELD & JOE CASEY

ART ROB LIEFELD & DANNY MIKI

COVER A / COVER B FOIL ROB LIEFELD

COVER C (1:25) TBD

Youngblood battles an attack from deadly ninja forces lead by the enigmatic Showdown! Who is she and what threat does she pose for our team? Prophet fights for his survival and Galactic Invaders plot their invasion of earth! This one is packed! The deluxe edition is the definitive way to read the original groundbreaking series that launched the Image Revolution. Get ready to experience it again—bigger, bolder, and better than ever! Features colors by MATT YACKEY.

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERVILLAINS

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

COVER B $5.99

ALTAMONT HC

STORY HERIK HANNA

ART / COVER CHARLIE ADLARD

TRIM SIZE: 8" x 12"

After the peace & love of Woodstock, the fury and disaster of Altamont… December 1969. Woodstock and the Flower Power wave have swept the East Coast and in response, the West Coast turns up the decibels with a festival of their own on the Altamont racetrack in Northern California. The biggest bands are booked, The Rolling Stones are headlining, and 300,000 people are expected for this peace, love, and rock'n'roll event. Jenny and her friends hop in their Volkswagen van and road trip from Los Angeles, the smell of marijuana trailing behind them, the promise of good music and good times ahead of them. Shortly after their arrival, tensions rise, a fight breaks out in the crowd, and pandemonium ensues. Hired to ensure security and paid in beer, the Hells Angels begin moving the crowd away from the stage with bats and chains, but the poorly organized event quickly spirals out of control and the dream of a 'Woodstock West' takes a deadly turn. ALTAMONT follows the story of Jenny and each of her friends as they navigate love, friendship, and their own personal demons all while trying to make it out of the concert alive. It was supposed to be a beautiful, free festival—a celebration of love and sharing. Instead, the Altamont Speedway Free Festival became the symbol of the end of an era. Illustrated by the artist of THE WALKING DEAD in a vintage style borrowed from pop art of the 1960s, CHARLIE ADLARD and HERIK HANNA mix fact with fiction as they explore this infamous moment in cultural history by giving us a disenchanted portrait of a free and dreamy youth, marked by the Vietnam War.

HISTORICAL FICTION, COMING OF AGE, POST-WORLD WAR II

AUGUST 20 120 PAGES FC T+ $24.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

OFFERED AGAIN: HERETIC HC

DARWYN COOKE'S THE COMPLETE SPIRIT CONNOISSEUR EDITION HC

STORY DARWYN COOKE & JEPH LOEB

ART / COVER DARWYN COOKE & J. BONE

TRIM SIZE: 9" x 13.5"

With his masterful storytelling and flair for noir style, DARWYN COOKE was uniquely suited to reintroduce WILL EISNER's beloved comics creation, THE SPIRIT, to modern audiences. Now, DARWYN's THE SPIRIT comic stories are collected in their entirety for the FIRST TIME in this oversized hardcover collection, presented within a beautiful slipcase. Designed by SEAN PHILLIPS, who also oversaw the Eisner-winning Richard Stark's Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, to which this book is a companion in size and scope. J BONE, COOKE's long-time collaborator, provides an introduction. Also included in this definitive version of COOKE's THE SPIRIT is a gallery featuring all the covers, two variant covers from a Rocketeer/THE SPIRIT crossover, and several never-before-seen drawings! Collects THE SPIRIT #1-6, #8-12, and Batman/THE SPIRIT one-shot Batman and related characters ©2025 DC Comics. All rights reserved. The Spirit is ©2025 Will Eisner Studios, Inc. Used with Permission.

SUPERHEROES, CRIME & MYSTERY, POPULAR CULTURE

OCTOBER 8 324 PAGES FC T $100.00

ADVANCE SOLICIT

JIM APARO'S DC CLASSICS ARTIST'S EDITION HC

STORY BOB HANEY & MICHAEL FLEISHER

ART / COVER A / COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE JIM APARO

TRIM SIZE: 12"x 17"

JIM APARO was one of DC's most prolific artists through the 1970s and 1980s, especially celebrated for his work on Batman (Brave and the Bold, Detective Comics) and The Spectre (Adventure Comics). This ARTIST'S EDITION presents more than 175 pages of classic APARO art from what is regarded as his peak period and features five complete stores featuring Batman and five complete stories featuring The Spectre from Brave and the Bold, Detective Comics, and Adventure Comics. Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible—ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special—are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn. This ARTIST'S EDITION of JIM APARO's work is an art book disguised as a comic collection. The only better way to see these pages is by looking over APARO's shoulder at his drawing board! JIM APARO'S DC CLASSICS ARTIST'S EDITION will have two covers: cover A featuring Batman, and cover B, a direct market exclusive, featuring The Spectre. Batman and related characters ©2025 DC Comics. All rights reserved.

SUPERHEROES, REFERENCE, GUIDES & COMPANIONS, POPULAR CULTURE

SEPTEMBER 17 216 PAGES FC T $150.00

ADVANCE SOLICIT

KING SPAWN ORIGINS BOOK 1 HC

STORY SEAN LEWIS & TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ & THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER JAVI FERNANDEZ

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

When a monstrous entity, once confined in Hell, breaks free and returns to Earth, SPAWN is lured into a carefully laid trap. Kincaid's motives for wanting Spawn to claim the Hellish throne remain shrouded in mystery, especially in light of the KING SPAWN prophecy. Spawn finds himself back in New York City, the epicenter of his quest, where the God Throne, the Dead Zones, and the ominous prophecy converge. Will he seize the crown or will his choice lead to the world's destruction? Collected in an all-new size and format, KING SPAWN ORIGINS HARDCOVER BOOK 1 brings you the art and stories that made this series a classic. Extra features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art. Collects KING SPAWN #1-12

SPAWN UNIVERSE SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, HORROR

OCTOBER 15 320 PAGES FC T+ $29.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

OFFERED AGAIN: SPAWN ORIGINS NEW PRINTING, VOL. 1 HC, SPAWN ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC, SPAWN COMPENDIUM NEW EDITION, VOL. 1 TP

LETTER 44 COMPENDIUM TP

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

"A very plausible, well-researched scenario on how NASA—or an entity like it—might mount an extensive, high-stakes space exploration mission to save mankind." —Ed Stanton, NASA Orion Engineer, Kennedy Space Center The cult-favorite, political sci-fi series is collected, for the first time, in one complete volume. When newly elected president Stephen Blades is sworn into office, the last thing he expected to find on his desk was a letter written by the outgoing president, alerting him to a harrowing secret kept hidden from the world: seven years ago, NASA discovered alien presence in the asteroid belt and sent a stealth mission crewed by nine astronauts to make contact. President Blades has just become the most powerful man on the planet. But only this planet. Mixing provocative political intrigue with high-stakes sci-fi action, LETTER 44 is a gripping and complex look at leadership in the face of uncertainty Collects the entire series.

ALIEN CONTACT, SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 18 744 PAGES FC T+ $49.99

OFFERED AGAIN: CURSE WORDS THE HOLE DAMNED THING COMPENDIUM TP, UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY, VOL. 1 TP

LOCAL MAN DELUXE HC

STORY TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER TONY FLEECS

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

"A thought-provoking send-up to one of comics' weirdest eras, and if you're not reading it right now, you are absolutely missing out." —ComicBook.com STRAY DOGS creator TONY FLEECS teams with REVIVAL's TIM SEELEY for a wildly critically acclaimed story that combines rural crime noir and superhero action. Once, JACK XAVER, star recruit of the media sensation super-team THIRD GEN, had it all. But when controversy sends CROSSJACK crawling back to his mom and dad's basement in the Midwest, Jack struggles to fit into a world he left far behind. And then the bodies start piling up. Now, the small town hero known as "Local Man" must investigate a sprawling conspiracy while navigating former teammates, local law enforcement, interdimensional crossovers, a geriatric dog, and the girlfriend who stayed behind. Collects LOCAL MAN #1-13, 25, and the GOLD and BAD GIRLS one-shots

ACTION & ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 25 608 PAGES FC M $59.99

OFFERED AGAIN: LOCAL MAN, VOL. 1-3 TP

OLD GUARD: THE IMMORTAL EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

STORY GREG RUCKA

ART / COVER LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

The comic that inspired the hit Netflix movie starring Charlize Theron, THE OLD GUARD is the story of old soldiers who never die…and yet cannot seem to fade away. "An action blockbuster with historical tragedy in its bones." —The AV Club "Something refreshing and new." —IGN Old soldiers never die…and some of them don't even fade away. Cursed with immortality, Andromache of Scythia and her comrades-in-arms ply their trade for those who can find-and afford-their services. But in the 21st century, being immortal is a difficult secret to keep, and when you live long enough, you learn that there are many fates far worse than death. Hitting shelves in time for the release of The Old Guard 2 on Netflix! This hardcover collects the first two stories of Andy, Nile, Nicky, Joe, and Booker —warriors who have, literally, stood the test of time. With never-before published extras, this collection is as immortal as Andromache of Scythia! Collects THE OLD GUARD #1-5 & THE OLD GUARD: FORCE MULTIPLIED #1-5.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN

JULY 2 360 PAGES FC M $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

OFFERED AGAIN: OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME TP, OLD GUARD, BOOK 1-2 TP

SAM AND TWITCH COMPENDIUM 1 TP

STORY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, TODD McFARLANE, MARC ANDREYKO, LUCA BLENGINO

ART ANGEL MEDINA, CLAYTON CRAIN & LUCA ERBETTA

COVER ASHLEY WOOD

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history. From the pages of SPAWN, join Sam and Twitch in SAM AND TWITCH COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1! FIFTY-FIVE ISSUES of our favorite Detectives as they maneuver through the dark underbelly of the city and chase mobsters, serial killers, and monsters! Includes the original 1999 SAM AND TWITCH series, the 2003 CASE FILES, and THE WRITER in FULL COLOR! Collects SAM AND TWITCH #1-26, CASE FILES SAM AND TWITCH #1-25, and SAM AND TWITCH THE WRITER #1-4

SPAWN UNIVERSE SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, CRIME & MYSTERY

JUNE 25 1320 PAGES FC M $59.99

OFFERED AGAIN: SAM AND TWITCH ORIGINS, BOOK 1 HC

THE SEASONS, VOL. 1 TP

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART PAUL AZACETA & MATHEUS LOPES

COVER PAUL AZACETA

Summer, Winter, Spring, and Autumn are the Seasons Sisters, the daughters of the world-renowned Seasons Detectives. Years ago, their famous parents disappeared. Left to raise themselves, the sisters formed an unbreakable bond. Now that bond is tested as the sisters fall prey to sinister forces of a macabre carnival that consumes every town it visits. A dazzling show led by an eldritch ringleader who offers comers-all a window into their heart's every desire—provided they each leave a piece of themselves behind. The youngest sister, Spring, is the last hope of saving them from a fate worse than death. Can she piece her shattered family back together and save her home from the infection of self? In the tradition of Miyazaki and Lynch, RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, GROMMETS) and PAUL AZACETA (OUTCAST) present the first exciting and unnerving chapter of the highly acclaimed hit series, THE SEASONS, exploring themes of fame, obsession, and sisterhood through a dark fairytale lens. Collects THE SEASONS #1-4

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY, DARK FANTASY

JUNE 18 132 PAGES FC T+ $12.99

OFFERED AGAIN: SEVEN TO ETERNITY HC, SACRIFICERS, VOL. 1 TP

SPAWN MANGA: SHADOWS OF SPAWN TP

STORY / ART / COVER JUZO TOKORO

TRIM SIZE: 5" x 7"

BACK IN PRINT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS! Experience SPAWN like never before in 600 pages of stunning manga by JUZO TOKORO! Encounter new Spawns and iconic villains as a vengeful Spawn battles gangsters while trying to protect his loved ones. Meet Ken Kurosawa, a former bodyguard whose life ends in a car bomb during a gang war, leading him to a fateful deal with MALEBOGIA. Now, he must confront his past in a gripping tale of manipulation and destiny. This is pure manga magic! Collects SHADOWS OF SPAWN #1-3

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 18 600 PAGES BW M $17.99

STANDSTILL HC

STORY LEE LOUGHRIDGE

ART ANDREW ROBINSON & ALEX RIEGEL

COVER ANDREW ROBINSON

TRIM SIZE: 10.875" x 7.25"

"A thrilling debut that mixes quirky sci-fi with stunning visuals." —GonkBonk Imagine if a master manipulator was able to bend time to his will… STANDSTILL is a high-stakes thriller, featuring dark, morally ambiguous characters that begs you to answer the question: If you could stop time, what wouldn't you do? Meet Ryker Ruel, an enigmatic, lecherous, and clinically insane sociopath who is suddenly in possession of a top-secret device that can freeze time! Now, as the bodies of world leaders pile up, famous works of art go missing, and other strange crimes dominate the headlines, only the device's creator, a run-of-the-mill science geek, knows what's happening and sets out to stop Rykers' seemingly endless revenge tour. Collects STANDSTILL #1-8

SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION & ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY

JULY 30 216 PAGES FC T+ $29.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—MEET BALLPOINT OGN TP

STORY BRIAN "SMITTY" SMITH

ART / COVER MARZ JR.

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

"Just when I thought it wasn't possible to make me love TRANSFORMERS more, along comes something completely unique but with everything you want from a TRANSFORMERS story." —ROBERT KIRKMAN, VOID RIVALS The Decepticons are known for being bad…but Ballpoint is truly the worst—the biggest failure of them all. After the latest attempt to take down the Autobots goes horribly wrong, he's kicked out of the Decepticons, for good! Will Ballpoint be able to prove his worth by defeating the Autobots all by himself? Or will he keep failing and find that being the "best" is More than Meets the Eye? BRIAN "SMITTY" SMITH (Pea, Bee, and Jay) and MARZ JR. introduce middle-grade readers to the misadventures of the bot who is mightier than the sword in TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—MEET BALLPOINT.

MEDIA TIE-IN ADVANCE SOLICIT

JULY 9 112 PAGES FC E $12.99

THE COMPLETE WITCHBLADE, VOL. 4 HC

STORY MARC SILVESTRI, RON MARZ, DAVID WOHL, GEOFF JOHNS, CHUCK AUSTEN, KRIS GRIMMINGER, IAN EDGINTON & TROY HICKMAN

ART FRANCIS MANAPUL, MIKE CHOI, DAVID NAKAYAMA, TONY DANIEL, CLARENCE LANSANG, ROMANO MOLENAAR, SCOTT BENEFIEL & LEONARD KIRK

COVER FRANCIS MANAPUL

TRIM SIZE: 6.625" x 10.1875"

In this fourth complete electrifying collection of the supernatural powerhouse WITCHBLADE, Sara Pezzini fights against her most nefarious enemy yet…the U.S. government organization Level 42. Ian Nottingham makes a deadly return, and Sara teams up with the Magdalena to hunt down an occult killer. This volume also features the beginning of RON MARZ' groundbreaking run on WITCHBLADE. Collects WITCHBLADE #58-85

ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERHEROES, SUPERNATURAL

JUNE 18 704 PAGES FC M $49.99

OFFERED AGAIN: THE COMPLETE WITCHBLADE, VOL. 3 TP

THE COMPLETE WITCHBLADE, VOL. 4 TP

STORY MARC SILVESTRI, RON MARZ, DAVID WOHL, GEOFF JOHNS, CHUCK AUSTEN, KRIS GRIMMINGER, IAN EDGINTON & TROY HICKMAN

ART FRANCIS MANAPUL, MIKE CHOI, DAVID NAKAYAMA, TONY DANIEL, CLARENCE LANSANG, ROMANO MOLENAAR, SCOTT BENEFIEL & LEONARD KIRK

COVER FRANCIS MANAPUL

TRIM SIZE: 6.625" x 10.1875"

In this fourth complete electrifying collection of the supernatural powerhouse WITCHBLADE, Sara Pezzini fights against her most nefarious enemy yet…the U.S. government organization Level 42. Ian Nottingham makes a deadly return, and Sara teams up with the Magdalena to hunt down an occult killer. This volume also features the beginning of RON MARZ' groundbreaking run on WITCHBLADE. Collects WITCHBLADE #58-85

ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERHEROES, SUPERNATURAL

JUNE 18 704 PAGES FC M $29.99

OFFERED AGAIN: THE COMPLETE WITCHBLADE, VOL. 3 TP

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN: CON SEASON, VOL. 2 TP

STORY JOE CASEY

ART PAUL FRY

COVER A SONIA HARRIS & PAUL FRY

More secrets are revealed in this second volume of celebrity superheroic splendor! This one's got it all: The tragic fate of Man of War! The very first Blood Con! The villainous new Gang of Four! Guest appearances by ERIK LARSEN's SuperPatriot, JIM VALENTINO's Shadowhawk, and much more! Collects BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN STRIKEFILE #1 and BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #5-8

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 25 152 PAGES FC M $12.99

OFFERED AGAIN: BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN, VOL. 1 TP

CRIMINAL: WRONG TIME WRONG PLACE (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 7 TP

STORY ED BRUBAKER

ART / COVER SEAN PHILLIPS

Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, the seventh volume of BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS' groundbreaking crime series returns to print with a stunning new cover painting and design. BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS return to their multiple award-winning series for two interlinked tales of the Lawless family in the 1970s. Teeg Lawless is trapped behind bars with a price on his head, doing anything he can to survive, while Tracy Lawless celebrates his 12th birthday riding shotgun on a mission of death.

CRIME & MYSTERY, MEDIA TIE-IN, CRIME THRILLER

JUNE 18 128 PAGES FC M $16.99

OFFERED AGAIN: CRIMINAL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1-6 TP

GEIGER, VOL. 3 TP

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART GARY FRANK, PAUL PELLETIER, ANDREW HENNESS, BRAD ANDERSON & JOHN KALISZ

COVER GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

The third volume of the acclaimed series delivers two electrifying tales from the wastelands, including the award-winning and sold-out GEIGER: GROUND ZERO! On his desperate quest to cure his radioactive existence, Geiger, alongside Barney and Nate the Nuclear Knight, stumbles upon a hidden pocket of civilization—a suburban mirage amidst the ruins of America's apocalypse. For the first time in years, Tariq Geiger sees a glimpse of what the world once was—and what it could be again. But the darkness hunting him isn't far behind, and when it finally arrives, Geiger's fury may burn brighter than ever before. The question isn't whether he'll go too far—it's how much of him will be left when it's over. Then, witness the immediate fallout of the Unknown War as a newly transformed Geiger fights to survive both the lawless chaos of a broken world and the battle raging within his own nuclear-powered body. With only Dr. Andrei Molotov as his reluctant guide, Geiger must confront what he has become—before those hunting him can put an end to it. Collects GEIGER (2024) #7-9 and GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #1-2

ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN

JUNE 4 160 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

OFFERED AGAIN: GEIGER, VOL. 1-2 TP, GEIGER, VOL. 2 TP, DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE COVER

HACK/SLASH = BODY BAGS TP

STORY TIM SEELEY

ART STEFANO CASELLI & STEVE KURTH

COVER STEFANO CASELLI

When slasher hunters Cassie Hack & Vlad roll into Terminus, GA in search of a killer, they're instantly up to their asses in bounty hunters! Meanwhile, Mack "Clownface" Delgado needs to school his daughter Panda in the ways of Bodybagging, and it needs to happen quickly, which means a private school lock-in for baggers in training—and a teen-slicing slasher. Yeah, big knives, short skirts, and swear words are gonna start flying. Worlds collide in the most twisted crossover of 2024, that reintroduces the cult-favorite crew of BODY BAGS, from Eisner nominee TIM SEELEY (LOCAL MAN, HACK/SLASH) and OG HACK/SLASH artist STEFANO CASELLI (Ultimate Black Panther, X-Men)! Collects HACK/SLASH = BODY BAGS #1-4

HORROR, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 18 112 PAGES FC M $12.99

OFFERED AGAIN: HACK/SLASH: CROSSOVERS, DELUXE EDITION HC

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 10 TP

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY & BILL CRABTREE

COVER CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with stunning covers from CORY WALKER and DAVE McCAIG. Invincible and Atom Eve are dating, but how can young romance last in the face of time travel, a team-up with the Astounding Wolf-Man, and moving back in with his mom and half-brother? Meanwhile, in the outer reaches of space, Omni-Man and Allen the Alien stage a daring jailbreak! Collects INVINCIBLE #54-59 & THE ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN #11

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SUPERHEROES

JULY 2 160 PAGES FC T+ $14.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

OFFERED AGAIN: INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 1-9 TP

SNOTGIRL, VOL. 4 TP

STORY BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY

ART / COVER LESLIE HUNG

The hit Image Comics series returns! Fashion disaster Lottie Person is finally dating the girl of her dreams, but is she ignoring red flags? Romance, mystery, and comedy collide in this thrilling continuation of cult hit SNOTGIRL! Collects SNOTGIRL #16-20

LGBTQ+, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, SLICE OF LIFE

JUNE 11 144 PAGES FC T+ $15.99

OFFERED AGAIN: SNOTGIRL, VOL. 1-3 TP

SPAWN ORIGINS BOOK 16 HC

STORY TODD McFARLANE & BRIAN HOLGUIN

ART WHILCE PORTACIO, TODD McFARLANE, GREG CAPULLO, ROB LIEFELD, KHARY RANDOLPH & ERIK LARSEN

COVER GREG CAPULLO

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

THE ENDGAME CONTINUES! Jim Downing battles the dark, addictive force of the HELLSPAWN entity while struggling to recall his past. After waking from a memory-less coma, Jim grapples with a violent power that surfaces under stress, becoming embroiled in a conspiracy involving agents from Heaven and Hell, and receiving dubious assistance. Jim's quest for identity reveals unsettling truths about his past, while the Spawn entity within him grows stronger, deepening his dependence on its power. Collected in an all-new size and format, SPAWN ORIGINS HARDCOVER BOOK 16 brings you the art and stories that made this series a classic. Extra features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art. Collects SPAWN #189-200

SPAWN UNIVERSE ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES

JUNE 4 312 PAGES FC T+ $39.99

OFFERED AGAIN: SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 2-4, 6, 11-15 HC

This arrangement organizes each entry into a standard comic book solicitation format with the title, creative team, description, and publication details clearly separated, while preserving all original wording as provided. Let me know if you need further adjustments!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!