Detective Comics #1053 Preview: War on Medical Science

Everyone is out to get Doctor Wear in this preview of Detective Comics #1053, in stores Tuesday from DC. Is it a drug deal gone wrong? Or vaccine mandates at Arkham Tower? You never know these days. Even the criminal underworld has its fair share of anti-vaxxers, and it's been worse than ever since The Scarecrow got that prime time slot on Fox News. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1053

DC Comics

1221DC011

1221DC012 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1053 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Max Raynor, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

War in the streets! As Dr. Wear desperately tries to keep his plans for Arkham Tower from crumbling, a major drug deal gone bad puts the nervous doc in the sights of both the Party Crashers and the Penguin! The list of people very badly wanting to kill Dr. Wear grows, and Nightwing is on the precipice of cracking the whole scheme wide open! But with the maniacal Party Crashers waging war against the Bat-Family across Gotham, Dick must choose between helping a tower full of villains and helping his family! Then, it's Knightfall in Gotham during part seven of "House of Gotham," as the Boy (growing into a man before our eyes) runs afoul of an uber-violent, unhinged Azrael Batman! This latest conflict pushes Gotham's most vulnerable into madness, and one man's rogues gallery reveals itself as another man's salvation.

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

