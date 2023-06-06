Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: diamond, image comics, lunar

Diamond Announces New Image Comics Terms of Sale=

Diamond Comics has announced their new Image Comics Terms of Sale, reflecting a shifting in the spend required to get different discounts

One of the big bones of contention over Image Comics' decision to switch its exclusive direct market publisher Diamond Comic Distributors to Lunar Distribution was how this would affect British comic book stores. They'd been through similar with DC Comics, DC had backtracked and allowed Diamond UK to order directly from DC Comics. However, Image Comics wasn't going to allow that, but there was a compromise reached where Lunar would sub-distribute from Image to Diamond UK – and the rest of Diamond if anyone so wished. Talking to Diamond UK reps I was informed that, remarkably, British comic book stores should receive the same discounts, the same shipping, the same prices as before, even with Lunar as a middleman. But how about everyone else?

Well, Diamond has now announced their new Image Comics Terms of Sale, which are as follows, and reflects a shifting in the spend required to get different discount levels.

We appreciate the faith our retail partners have shown in us and the opportunity to serve you for more than 40 years. We continue to offer many unique tools and services that support your desire for consolidated ordering that allows you to maximize labor savings, product delivery and processing, POS and online sales tools and credit support. Your continued support of Diamond when alternatives exist in the marketplace has shown us that our attention to your needs has not gone unnoticed and it is very much appreciated! UPDATED TERMS FOR IMAGE COMICS PRODUCT For Image Comics product shipping from September 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 (unless otherwise noted), retailers will receive their current discount up to a cap of 54%. Effective with product delivered January 1, 2024, the following discount terms will go into effect for Image Comics periodicals, trades and graphic novels.

Avg. Monthly Invoicing from DCD Discount on Image Products Up to $1500 – 39%

$1500 – 9000 – 49%

$9000 – 15000 – 51%

$15000 and above – 54% Average Monthly Invoicing will be calculated on a quarterly basis and will be based on an average of the prior 12 months' total invoicing across all Diamond products (comics, supplies, toys, games, merch, etc). This allows you to use all of your purchases with Diamond to maximize your discount. As always, parent / child accounts' invoicing will also be combined for the purpose of calculating discounts. Image products will be ordered under the Diamond Comic Distributors Terms of Sale at the above discounts effective with Image comics, trades and graphic novels shipped from Diamond for an on-sale date on or after September 1, 2023 (unless otherwise noted). More information will be released as details including the discount letter-code that will be used are finalized and the July PREVIEWS catalog is released.

The bigger difference, as explained to me by Diamond representatives, is that customers are less likely to be able to access Image backstock, or get replacements for damages as easily as they could when they were direct from Diamond. But, especially for British customers given that Lunar shipping costs from the USA to the UK are often more than the costs of the comics themselves, they will have no other choice if they still want their Saga and Spawn…

