Dick Grayson Makes A Better Batman In K.O. Knightfight #1 (Spoilers)

DC K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora are published by DC Comics today. In which Batman takes a jump from being a statue in DC's K.O. to another dimension, another timeline, in which Dick Grayson succeeded him as Batman and made for… a different Gotham.

A different world. A different tower. Not a Titans Tower or an Arkham Tower…

Look, they've got a Robins Inc and even a Hogwarts. And it does seem like he may have done a better job than Bruce Wayne…

While Bruce and Selina did not go over well…

…and maybe there's a real reason why in the Prime Universe and the Batman ongoing series, all the Robins made themselves scarce… DC K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora are published by DC Comics today as is . Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez.

DC K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips—one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries!

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! $4.99 11/5/2025

