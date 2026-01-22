Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Connor Goldsmith, Josh Cornillon, Mimi Green

Did You Hear About Mimi Green? by Connor Goldsmith & Josh Cornillon

Did You Hear About Mimi Green? a new comic book by Connor Goldsmith of the Cerebro podcast and Josh Cornillon from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Did You Hear About Mimi Green? is a new four-issue horror comic debuting May 2026 from Dark Horse Comics

The story follows Mimi Green, a social media influencer facing scandal and surreal horror in a wellness facility

Explores themes of cancel culture, body dysmorphia, the wellness industry, and Hollywood power dynamics

Created by Connor Goldsmith, Josh Cornillon, and Ariana Maher, with covers by Rosemary Valero-O’Connell and Nick Robles

Connor Goldsmith of the Cerebro podcast makes his comic book debut with Josh Cornillon with Did You Hear About Mimi Green? coming from Dark Horse Comics in May 2026, pitched as Silent Hill meets The Substance as a twisted, wry Hollywood horror story where appearances aren't everything.

About Did You Hear About Mimi Green?:

Tastemaker Mimi Green is a popular essayist with a perfectly curated social media presence—until a blog post she wrote a decade ago, cruelly mocking fat people, resurfaces and sparks a viral furor. Mimi checks into an isolated mental health facility in Topanga to ride out the scandal, but as sound baths and crystal healings by day give way to restless nights, she's pulled into another version of the building. There, the halls are old and gluttonous and gilded, and the vainglorious like Mimi and her fellow patients are punished again and again. Only local bartender Natalie, the lesbian lover Mimi hid from the public, stands a chance of tracking her down before it's too late. "Did You Hear About Mimi Green?, a brand-new comic series with a surreal and grisly take on the wellness industry, "cancel culture", body dysmorphia, and the complex power dynamics of show business. Did You Hear About Mimi Green? will be a four-issue horror series written by Connor Goldsmith in his comics debut, illustrated by Josh Cornillon (Young Men in Love), and lettered by Ariana Maher (Detective Comics, X-Men Red). Issue #1 arrives in May 2026 and will include cover variants by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell and Nick Robles.

"Developing my first comic with Josh has been a joy, and Ariana's lettering has pushed his gorgeous art even further," said Goldsmith. "Did You Hear About Mimi Green? is a very personal story, and I'm so grateful Dark Horse understands what I'm trying to accomplish with this book. I am so proud of what we've made, and so excited we can finally talk about it!"

"Working on this story, from its first early germination years ago, to the full-fledged surreal dream that it has become, has been an absolute pleasure, and the chance to build this world from the ground up with Connor has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences I've had in my career," added Cornillon. "I'm so excited that everyone who has had the chance to influence the book, from our brilliant editors, our stunning letterer Ariana, my color assistant Alex Buckland, and our community of supporters, has been able to understand our freaky and twisted vision for this world. I can't wait for readers to meet Mimi, I hope she survives the experience!"

Did You Hear About Mimi Green? #1 (of 4) arrives in comic shops May 27, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!