Doctor Doom Joins Marvels' Guardians Of The Galaxy

More of Ewing's doings. Marvel has revealed their Guardians Of The Galaxy silhouettes, including the reveal of new members Doctor Doom and Quasar. Okay, Quasar we had tagged thanks to another cover released that Marvel had forgotten about but Doctor Doom was a surprise.

The Marvel Universe is in for a whole galaxy of trouble and help will come from some surprising new space heroes! Ushering in a brand new age of cosmic storytelling, Al Ewing will introduce a brand-new lineup of Guardians of the Galaxy in April's double-sized 175th issue, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13. The team will consist of core members like Star-Lord, Rocket, and Gamora as well as some shocking new additions… DOCTOR DOOM and QUASAR!

The galaxy no longer needs heroes. It needs super heroes! Now deputized by the Galactic Council, the Guardians need new members to tackle their deadliest threats yet. One of Marvel's premiere cosmic crusaders, Wendell Vaughn the original Quasar, makes his long-awaited return to answer the call. But what could possibly cause the maniacal Doctor Doom to join their ranks? With spectacular art by Juan Frigeri (Ghost Rider), mastermind Al Ewing is ready to boldly take the Guardians where no Guardian has gone before! Get on board, True Believer – it's going to be the ride of your life!

"One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn't belong. What's Doctor Doom doing here… and why? There's only one way to find out," Ewing teased. For Earth, there are the Avengers. For everywhere else, there's… THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Check out the connecting covers for GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13-15 below and don't miss the start of the team's game-changing new era this April.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13 (FEB210537)

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

On Sale 4/14

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

On Sale 5/12

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

On Sale 6/23