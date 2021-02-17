Doctor Strange, Asgardian God Vs Donald Blake – And Knull

Today's Thor #12 sees Doctor Strange, attacked by Doctor Donald Blake and defended by Doctor Jane Foster (the Three Doctors, folks) remember another time and another battle in another comic book.

As Loki had become the Sorceror Supreme, so Doctor Stephen Strange became an Asgardian God. Just the kind of thing that Doctor Donald Blake would be interested right now. And indeed, that all went down in Doctor Strange #384, also written by Thor writer Donny Cates. Or Doctor Donald Cates.

But Donny Cates has another comic book out from Marvel today, the big event series The King In Black. And as Dylan Brock fights the Great God Knull to free the heroes of the Marvel Universe, currently trapped by symbiote in the Hive, it turns out that Doctor Strange still has the same moxie as before.

Which means we may get a God Vs God match in the works. Maybe a different god, however… Courtesy of today's Savage Avengers #18, we learn that Sorcerors Supreme and symbiotes have a richer history on the Marvel Earth than we previously knew.

