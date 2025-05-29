Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: dominic cummings, thanos

Dominic Cummings Repeatedly Cites Thanos, Referring To Kemi Badenoch

Dominic Cummings repeatedly cites Thanos, when referring to Kemi Badenoch's leadership of the Conservative Party

Article Summary Dominic Cummings compares Kemi Badenoch's Tory leadership to Thanos wiping out half the universe.

Cummings warns the Conservative Party faces possible political extinction under Badenoch's leadership.

He uses Marvel and pop culture analogies in interviews and writings to highlight Tory decline post-election.

Cummings' style follows a trend of UK political figures referencing comics and movies in political analysis.

Dominic Cummings is a political strategist who was Chief Adviser to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson from July 2019 until resigning in November 2020, after a particularly ill-advised family holiday during lockdown that included a now-infamous trip to Barnard Castle. Cummings was also director of Vote Leave, behind the successful 2016 Brexit campaign. Since he left government, he has remained a thorn, especially in the side of the Conservative Party, both in and out of power, currently led by MP and Leader Of The Opposition, Kemi Badenoch. He recently wrote on Substack an analysis of the performance of the Conservative Party, after last year's General Election, when they were beaten by the Labour Party, and outflanked on the right by Reform UK. And he goes to the familiar Marvel Comics pop culture well to do so, with one specific moment from the Infinity War comics and from the movie Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos clicking his fingers to wipe out half the population of the universe.

"In the recent elections, councillors got Thanos'd, and if Kemi is still there in a year, most of what's left in England, Wales and Scotland will get Thanos'd. Now the party is just a hundred English MPs and a few thousand councillors rattling around in a hollow historical institution. Next May it won't even be that… Do the Tories bin Kemi this year and try to save themselves, or leave her and watch the rest of their party get Thanos'd next May? And if a new team takes over this year,, can they even reverse the slide — or has the Party already crossed the invisible event horizon into oblivion?"

He then talked to Sky News with the same analogy, saying, "On the current numbers from last week, there are no Tory safe seats. The Tories are all completely obliterated. If Kemi stays till next May, there's going to be almost no counsellors left. There's going to be 100 people rallying around in Westminster with a functionally dead party. I mean, it's already intellectually dead. It's already financially bankrupt. It's already organisationally completely gone. But they've still got X hundred counsellors running parts of local government. That's all going to get [clicks fingers] Thanos'd out of existence next spring if she stays there."

Dominic Cummings was also played by Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch in the docudrama Brexit: An Uncivil War on Channel 4. That show seemed to suggest Vote Leave had a certain Marvel geekness to them, such as this line.

When he was challenged by a Parliamentary committee over the government's response to lockdown, Cummings said it was "like a scene from Independence Day, with Jeff Goldblum saying, 'The aliens are here and your whole plan is broken and you need a new plan.'" The latter was used to illustrate the lack of accountability at the heart of government. "You know that Spider-Man meme, both the Spider-Mans pointing at each other?" he said. "It's like that but with everybody … all the different Spider-Mans are pointing at each other saying, 'You're responsible.'" And he's not alone in this, his old boss Boris Johnson was not averse to getting down in the nitty gritty details of Tintin and the Hulk.

That's still a lot of Thanos to name drop all at once, even for Dominic Cummings. I wonder what he thinks of Thunderbolts*? Kemi Badenoch, by the way, was a big fan of Jeph Loeb's TV superhero TV series, Heroes. Just saying. Save the Leader Of The Opposition, save the World Bank?

