Where's Dom? – Dominic Cummings Parody of Where's Wally, Published

Welbeck Books have published a new book, just as it looks like Great Britain is going back into lockdown. Where's Dom? by the pseudonymous Izzy Missing is a parody of the Where's Wally or Where's Waldo books in which people spend ages over highly detailed illustrations looking to find the eponymous hero. In this case, however, the individual is Dominic Cummings.

Dominic Cummings is the Chief Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson – Americans, consider that post equivalent to Chief Of Staff. Unelected, highly influential and powerful, and subject to criticism. He was also responsible for the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid choosing to resign earlier in the year.

In May 2020, it was reported that he drove his family from London to his parents' farm in Durham during the pandemic lockdown, while suffering from coronavirus, against his own government's guidelines, which he had been responsible for setting. Coupled with a trip to nearby Barnard Castle beauty spot on his wife's birthday, "to test his eyesight", it attracted much mocking from the public, MPs and the media, with calls for his resignation. I joined in.

And as part of that, we now get "Where's Dom?" Here's the listing:

Where's Dom?: Join Dominic Cummings on a sightseeing tour of Britain by Izzy Missing

Published by Welbeck on 24 September 2020, hardback £8.99

CAN YOU FIND DOM AND HIS FRIENDS AS THEY TRAVEL AROUND BRITAIN ON THEIR LOCKDOWN ADVENTURE?

Dominic Cummings has had a busy lockdown. From the Cheltenham Festival and his local VE Day street party, to the Downing Street Rose Garden via a cheeky Barnard Castle day trip, there's been no rest for the wicked!

See if you can track him down in this hilarious new hidden figure illustrated book. With 'special' guest appearances from some Westminster pals, tons of in-jokes and extra objects to spot, this is the perfect gift to commemorate a truly unforgettable 2020.

• 12 highly-detailed, vibrant illustrations in the style of Where's Wally?

• Perfect for an original gift – will keep the recipient occupied for almost as long as lockdown (not Cummings' lockdown of course – that of the rest of the nation)

• Locations he's hiding include Barnard Castle, Cheltenham Races and – of course- the queue at the supermarket.