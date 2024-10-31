Posted in: Current News, Politics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kemi Badenoch, Newscast

Britain's Potential Next Prime Minister's Desire For All Super Powers

Kemi Badenoch appeared on the podcast Newscast, where she talked about the superpowers she would most like to posess.

Article Summary Kemi Badenoch discusses her ideal superpowers on the podcast Newscast related to the TV series Heroes.

Badenoch aspires to absorb others' powers but opts for mind-reading to understand people's true thoughts.

Facing critique for being blunt, Badenoch reflects on her high stress threshold from her upbringing in Nigeria.

Discussing leadership, Badenoch may become the next UK Prime Minister, echoing Boris Johnson's comic interests.

Today, we see the election in Britain for the new leader of the Conservative Party, the oldest continuing political party in the world, and it has come down to a choice for the party between two right-wingers, Kemi Badenoch and Rob Jenrick. The leader will then stand for Prime Minister at the next General Election, probably in 2028 or 2029, or sooner if there is the kind of crisis that beset the previous three.

Two days ago, Kemi Badenoch appeared on the popular podcast Newscast, where she talked about creating a "tabula rasa" for the Conservative government, or a blank slate to build from, a Latin phrase that BBC Political Editor Chris Mason didn't know.

Kemi elaborated, "I didn't actually study Latin; it's an episode in a series called Heroes…. four seasons, and it should have continued." Fellow host Adam Fleming knew Heroes, Chris Mason did not, seriously Chris, you are lacking in both high and low culture here. But it did give Adam Fleming the chance to ask, "Which superhero power would you like to have?" And her answer was so revelatory, "the one that absorbs everyone else's powers because then you could do everything." The power of Zack Quinto's character in Heroes, the big bad guy whose quest for power would have led to an apocalyptic destruction of the world. Feel free to draw any conclusions you wish. But, pressing herself for one power, she went for the ability to read people's minds. "People don't say what they think, they don't say what they mean, and I think it would solve a lot of problems if they did." This enabled Chris Mason to come into his own and share how he had spoken to Parliamentary members of the Conservative Party, including her own supporters, who say that "the thing about Kemi is that she upsets people or falls out with people, or people who say you've been rude to them.. is that a problem?" She put it down to her own high threshold for stress, previously attributed to growing up during a coup in Nigeria that she doesn't think she is being rude, just being honest, but acknowledging she will probably have to do something about that. Maybe someone should tell her about the DC Comics Heroes series, the TV mini-series Heroes Reborn, which aired five years after the original series, and she can look forward to a new series, Heroes: Eclipsed, being pitched for 2025 or 2026… when, in all likelihood, she may be Leader of the Conservative Party. Because in a few ears, and quite possibly the next Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, she just won't have the time.

Britain's Prime Ministers and comic books

Previously, the biggest superpower or comic-book-derived supporter was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who talked about reading Tintin in the original French when hospitalised over Covid, as well as boasting about his Hulk-like abilities, with detailed knowledge of the comic book… is this the path Kemi is intending to take?

