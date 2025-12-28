Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, elvira, harley quinn, ultimate

Dynamite Harley Quinn X Elvira Blind Bags Packed Better Than Endgame

Dynamite Harley Quinn X Elvira #3 blind bags were packed better by Lunar than Penguin Random House did for Marvel's Ultimate Endgame

Article Summary Dynamite's Harley Quinn X Elvira #3 blind bags arrived in pristine condition thanks to Lunar's careful packing.

Marvel's Ultimate Endgame blind bags faced widespread damage during shipping from Penguin Random House.

Retailers report creased Ultimate Endgame blind bags, leading to frustration and lower collectible grades.

Lunar's superior packaging sets a new standard for blind bag comic shipping and collector satisfaction.

After Bleeding Cool reported on Shawn Kirkham's detailed videos on the massive damage done to the Ultimate Endgame blindbags from Marvel Comics in shipping from Penguin Random House for the New Year, one retailer got in touch to show me how Lunar Distribution packed the premium Dynamite blindbags for Harley Quinn X Elvira #3 coming through the system right now…

Everything came through perfectly, it seems. As for the Ultimate Endgame blind bagged editions, Marvel's first go at the comic book promotional scheme of 2025, people are selling them on eBay... but the condidtion is noted.

"BLIND BAGS WERE CREASED DURING PRODUCTION. THIS IS A WIDE SPREAD ISSUE. SEE PIC #2. SOME ARE BETTER THAN OTHERS. MY CONSERVATIVE GRADE ON THE COPIES I AM SELLING IS 8.5"

Just remember that this Wednesday…

Ultimate Endgame #1 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III… 12/31/2025

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #3 CVR N PREMIUM BLIND BAG VAR Limited to 1981 Copies Allocations May Occur

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Juan Samu, Amanda Conner

This Blind Bag contains THREE separate limited-edition copies of the third issue featuring unique variant covers drawn at random from a range of art exclusive to this offering. Included in that range are Amanda Conner and Chad Hardin Line Art variants and more! Limited to 1981 bags $19.81 1/7/2026

