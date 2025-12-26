Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, Ultimate Endgame

Blindbagonomics: Massive Damages To Blind-Bagged Ultimate Endgame #1?

Blindbagonomics: Massive Damages To Blind-Bagged Ultimate Endgame #1? Shawn Kirkham explains it all...

Article Summary Massive shipping damages reported for Marvel's blind-bagged Ultimate Endgame #1 ahead of release.

Dealer Big Clutch details bent copies, spine ticks, and staple-stuck pages in video unboxings.

Concerns raised over Penguin Random House’s packaging and lack of pre-release stress testing.

Multiple retailers report similar widespread condition issues with Ultimate Endgame blind bags.

Next week sees the release of Ultimate Endgame #1 from Marvel Comics for New Year's Eve, notably Marvel's first blind bag comic book. Blind bags have very much been the comic book story of 2025 as a way to increase sales of certain items by up to ten times, since Skybound's Battle Beast kicked it off. Comic book collectable dealer Shaun Kirkham, formerly of Skybound and known as Big Clutch, posted to YouTube about how they noticed damage in the stock delivered, both outside of the blind bags and inside. We started with the first video.

During the first video, he tells us "it's like a deck of cards. I just feel that these are going to be… I mean, look at the bend… there's like a curvature to it. Whoever did this, guys, I wish you guys did not do this…. Let me tell you, every bag I opened was damaged…. This box is even worse. You guys can see. Look at this. So we have the cross pattern we had before. Right. So we've got the riffle-shuffle of these books, the tessillating. I do feel that this is a packing at Penguin Random House issue because these boxes with the bags with all the extra stuff, right? You can see these don't fit in perfectly. This whole box, this is 47 copies… these are all going to be damaged… "

"So with this, the bag is bigger, right, than the book. There's considerably more space in these. And I do feel that that leads to some of the issues with these being reboxed. And I wonder if there had been any sort of testing beforehand, did they make samples of these bags, and I feel you have to make sure it works right. But then, did you do a packout? When we were at Skybound, and if we were making a mystery box or stuff like that, Dan and the team over there would build a box beforehand, and they would say, "Hey, this is the size box I think we want to use. All right. If you put a CGC slab in here and you put these toys on here and you put this stuff in here, you put a bubble wrap, and you shake it around… they would do testing to see how it fits, and how it would go and if it didn't like it, they would redo it, right? They would just go and figure it out. Like, did Marvel and Penguin Random House do that sort of testing?"

In a second video, he goes through some of the books more thoroughly opening the bags. "And, as you can see in the glare along the spine, are all these spine ticks, right? These hits. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And it's not just on this one, right? I've seen it basically in every single book that I've opened, which is a bummer because I love this Momoko. This is the virgin exclusive."

"But like, look, one, two, three, four, five, five spine hits every freaking copy."

"By the way, this is the other thing, too. I don't know if you guys have seen this, but I've got these sheets have been stuck to staples, right?"

Bleeding Cool has received multiple reports of retailers who have reported the same… just Big Clutch does it with such style. And with just the tinuest peek inside as well…

Ultimate Endgame #1 is published next week from Marvel Comics.

Ultimate Endgame #1 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!