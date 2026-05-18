Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: albert monteys, Benito Cereno, david lapham, ec comics, john arcudi, Julio Anta, Michael W Conrad, Shawn Martinbrough, Shellshock, tom fowler

EC Comics Goes To War In August With Shellshock Anthology From Oni

It's War! EC Comics goes back to the front line in August 2026 with Shellshock #1 anthology from Oni Press

Article Summary EC Comics returns to the battlefield in August 2026 with Shell Shock #1, a 56-page Oni Press war anthology one-shot.

Shell Shock #1 delivers grim new war stories focused on humanity’s brutality, fear, sacrifice, and bloodshed.

EC Comics taps Julio Anta, John Arcudi, Benito Cereno, Michael W. Conrad, Tom Fowler, and more creators.

Oni Press sets EC Comics’ Shell Shock #1 for August 19, 2026, with multiple covers and a remastered EC classic.

Shellshock #1 from EC Comics/Oni Press in August 2026 promises NEW WARS! NEW SOLDIERS! SAME OLD PRICE TO PAY, as they are" rotating back into combat for a powerful dose of two-fisted fury with staggering new tales of war and fighting men in EC Comics' next giant-sized, 56-page special" and also with the radical idea not to have Garth Ennis write a story. Instead, the creators of the first issue are Julio Anta, John Arcudi, Benito Cereno, Michael W. Conrad, Tom Fowler, David Lapham, Albert Monteys, and Shawn Martinbrough.

"Take a journey into the deepest depths of the heart of darkness, as SHELLSHOCK showcases the most skin-crawling monster of all— humankind's capacity for war and bloodshed," says Senior Editor Allyson Gronowitz. With covers from Lee Bermejo, Tyler Crook, Tom Fowler, Jay Stephens, and Rian Hughes

EC SHELLSHOCK #1 (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY JULIO ANTA, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, JOHN ARCUDI, TOM FOWLER, BENITO CERENO & MORE

ART BY DAVID LAPHAM, ALBERT MONTEYS, SHAWN MARTINBROUGH, TOM FOWLER & MORE

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY TYLER CROOK

COVER C BY TOM FOWLER

EC VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER

ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

BLANK SKETCH COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

You've warmed yourselves by the pyres of SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES . . . You've grabbed OUTLAW SHOWDOWN by both red-hot barrels . . . And you've felt the poison touch of TORTURED HEARTS. But nothing can prepare you for what awaits—or who you will become—when you finally reach the front line. Here, there can be no peace—only SHELLSHOCK, on sale August 19th!! Meet mankind's greatest enemy of all—himself—as commanding writers Julio Anta (This Land Is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story), John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.), Benito Cereno (Invincible Presents: Atom Eve), and Michael W. Conrad (Double Walker) lead a joint campaign alongside artistic bombardiers Tom Fowler (EC's Catacomb of Torment), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Albert Monteys (Slaughterhouse-Five: The Graphic Novel), and Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves) that will always bring enemy and ally, private and general, to the same reward in the end: a flag-draped casket and glory posthumously conferred. Plus: This 56-page testament to fortitude also features another all-time EC classic, painstakingly remastered and restored!

ON SALE AUGUST 19th, 2026 | $8.99 | 56 PGS. | FC

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