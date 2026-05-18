Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, brian may, daniel pemberton, masters of the universe

Masters Of The Universe: Listen To 'Eternia' From The Film's Score

You can hear the track 'Eternia' from the Masters of the Universe score by Daniel Pemberton and Brian May right now.

Article Summary Listen to “Eternia” from the Masters of the Universe score now, featuring music by Daniel Pemberton and Brian May.

Masters of the Universe hits theaters in three weeks, offering an early trip to Eternia before release day arrives.

The new score track builds hype for Masters of the Universe, spotlighting the film’s epic fantasy scope and tone.

Excitement keeps building as Masters of the Universe promises a faithful live-action take on the classic animated world.

Masters of the Universe is out in three weeks, but you don't have to wait that long to transport yourself to the world of the film. You can hear the track 'Eternia' from the score to the film by Daniel Pemberton and Brian May right now. It stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Is Only A Couple Of Weeks Away!

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

From the first trailer on, when we saw Eternia and the Power Sword, everything about this has felt right, and I cannot believe my eyes. I can finally admit to myself that this is happening and is a real movie. They nailed the looks, if you ask me. It is a perfect blend of live action and the spirit and look of the animated Masters of the Universe cartoon. I never in my wildest dreams thought this would actually happen, and here we are, only three weeks away from the film being in theaters. If you need me on June 5, you know where to find me.

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