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Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger Figure

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from the expanded universe

Article Summary Hot Toys debuts a new 1/6 scale Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger figure inspired by his Season 3 animated design.

The Star Wars collectible blends Ezra’s Rebels appearance with touches of his live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka look.

Features include rolling eyeballs, a detailed head sculpt, alternate helmeted portrait, blaster, lightsaber, and jetpack.

Priced at $300, the Hot Toys Star Wars Ezra Bridger figure is up at Sideshow now with a March 2027 release.

Ezra Bridger became one of the breakout characters from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. He went from a street thief on Lothal to a Jedi-in-training who would take the fight back against the Empire. After meeting the Ghost crew and training under Kanan Jarrus, Ezra was one of the few heroes to help spark the early Rebel Alliance. Hot Toys is now bringing Ezra Bridger back with a brand new 1/6 scale figure that is based on his animated look from Season 3 of Rebels. This version of Ezra is blending his live-action look from Star Wars: Ahsoka with his iconic look from Rebels to create something new for Star Wars fans.

Hot Toys has included a brand-new head sculpt with rolling eyeballs, a detailed head sculpt, and an alternate helmeted portrait. His colorful Season 3 style outfit has been faithfully recreated with the orange and red jacket, chest armor, belt, shin guards, and boots all looking like they stepped right out of the show. Ezra also comes loaded with Star Wars: Rebels accessories, with his blaster, LED light-up lightsaber, motion-effect blades, and a jetpack with flame effects. Collectors can reunite the Ghost Crew for $300 as the Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Ezra Bridger on Sideshow Collectibles with a March 2027 release.

Star Wars: Rebels – 1/6th Scale Ezra Bridger Collectible Figure

"One of the few to be trained as a Jedi after the fall of the Republic, Ezra Bridger grew up an orphan on the streets of Lothal during the age of the Empire. Although he had learned to be wary of strangers, his introduction to the Ghost crew, a small band of rebels fighting back against the Imperial regime, changed his outlook and his future. Training in the ways of the Force under the mentorship of Kanan Jarrus, Ezra became a Jedi Padawan and a part of the emerging rebellion."

"Standing at approximately 31 cm tall, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a meticulously sculpted short black hairstyle, perfectly capturing the likeness of this resourceful and altruistic character. The figure includes an interchangeable helmeted head, complete with weathering effects; collectors can also display the helmet as an accessory."

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