Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, jewish

Jewish Fantasy Graphic Novel, Pedahzur, by Arnon Z. Shorr & Reut Bortz

A Jewish fantasy graphic novel, Pedahzur And The Quest For The Hidden City, by Arnon Z. Shorr & Reut Bortz from PJ Publishing in 2028

Article Summary Pedahzur And The Quest For The Hidden City is a Jewish fantasy graphic novel set in 1945 Libya from PJ Publishing.

The story follows young Pedahzur, a mysterious merchant, and a talking cat on a quest to save his home.

Arnon Z. Shorr drew on a year of research into Libyan Jewish life, culture, and folklore to shape the adventure.

Illustrator Reut Bortz joins Shorr on the project, with Pedahzur And The Quest For The Hidden City due in 2028.

Pedahzur And The Quest For The Hidden City is a new graphic novel by Arnon Z. Shorr and Reut Bortz set in 1945 Libya, and follows the young Pedahzur as he teams up with a mysterious merchant and a talking cat to find the lost city of Derna in Libya, and the power to save his home. Naomi Shulman at PJ Publishing has bought world rights to Pedahzur And The Quest For The Hidden City, scheduled for early 2028.

Arnon Z. Shorr is an award-winning filmmaker, screenwriter, and author known for remixing popular genres with Jewish history and folklore. Born in Haifa, Israel, and raised in the Boston area, Shorr has previously co-created the graphic novel José and the Pirate Captain Toledano from Kar-Ben Publishing, Bayta's Unicorn, Signal Fires and The Beast And The Booth from OxRock, and Ben Mortara and the Thieves of the Golden Table from Source Point Press. He holds degrees in philosophy and film studies from Brandeis University and is a Jewish Writers Initiative fellow. Regarding this book, he says "I spent a year doing research on Libyan Jewish life, culture and folklore before I started writing this one. It's tons of fun! Can't wait for you all to read it!"

Reut Bortz is an Israeli illustrator, animator, and comics creator based in Zofim. A graduate of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Bortz has worked in animation. on Stitches and The Legend of King Solomon, and contributed to projects regarding the October 7th attacks.

PJ Publishing is the publishing arm of the PJ Library, supported by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, that focuses on Jewish books for children and families. Naomi Shulman's role as Managing Editor has expanded its offerings to include more graphic novels.

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