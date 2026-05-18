Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, G.Willow Wilson, matt fraction, poison ivy

Matt Fraction On Bad Seeds, Batman #15 And Poison Ivy #50

Matt Fraction talks about Bad Seeds, Batman #15 and Poison Ivy #50... his intentions, the lessons he's learned and what's coming next

Batman is on the run. Barbara Gordon is in jail. Poison Ivy is the Mayor of Gotham, and Vandal Savage is her Police Commissioner. And the Bad Seeds event is hitting in August and September across the Batman comics… and thanks to the DC Comics Blog, Direct Edition and the GameCrashers. there is more to talk about… and Bleeding Cool has brought it all together.

To the DC Blog : "We're doing this thing called "Bad Seeds." It's about what happens when Poison Ivy becomes mayor of Gotham City. When that goes wrong, it goes very, very wrong. It was a chance for us to design an event with the same kind of micro-line strategy that informs Absolute and Vertigo."

: "We're doing this thing called "Bad Seeds." It's about what happens when Poison Ivy becomes mayor of Gotham City. When that goes wrong, it goes very, very wrong. It was a chance for us to design an event with the same kind of micro-line strategy that informs Absolute and Vertigo." To Direct Edition : "It's called Bad Seeds. It's me and Willow Wilson and the whole gang, and there will be new things that spin out of it and stuff like that. But it's like having done a bunch of different events, trying to take all of what was good about these and what was like… let's just do the good things and not the bad, but it's been really incredible getting everybody's kind of stuff."

: "It's called Bad Seeds. It's me and Willow Wilson and the whole gang, and there will be new things that spin out of it and stuff like that. But it's like having done a bunch of different events, trying to take all of what was good about these and what was like… let's just do the good things and not the bad, but it's been really incredible getting everybody's kind of stuff." To Gamecrashers : "I've had good experiences and bad on these kind of event books, but it felt like a chance. I think there's a murderer's row of

talent working in that bad office."

: "I've had good experiences and bad on these kind of event books, but it felt like a chance. I think there's a murderer's row of talent working in that bad office." To the DC Blog : "Here's the thing. Everybody has to tie in, but it has a short, intense window. It's a long night. The day has to be saved by the time the sun comes up. It happens in Gotham City. It is immediate, affects everybody in the city in different ways, and gives all the amazing creators in the whole Bat line a chance to do something. It's a tight two months."

: "Here's the thing. Everybody has to tie in, but it has a short, intense window. It's a long night. The day has to be saved by the time the sun comes up. It happens in Gotham City. It is immediate, affects everybody in the city in different ways, and gives all the amazing creators in the whole Bat line a chance to do something. It's a tight two months." To Direct Edition : "It's basically an evening, a night, and a morning in Gotham that's really bad, and at one point Rob Levin, our editor and I, were like, ' Do we do this in real time, you know, is it 24? It's just too meaningless, time is meaningless in comics, so it doesn't really make sense, but it has that kind of tight thing where it really is an all-hands-on-deck, we have to make sure Gotham survives the night kind of crisis, for the Bat fam to deal with at a time when it's really hard for them to get out and be superheroes."

: "It's basically an evening, a night, and a morning in Gotham that's really bad, and at one point Rob Levin, our editor and I, were like, ' Do we do this in real time, you know, is it 24? It's just too meaningless, time is meaningless in comics, so it doesn't really make sense, but it has that kind of tight thing where it really is an all-hands-on-deck, we have to make sure Gotham survives the night kind of crisis, for the Bat fam to deal with at a time when it's really hard for them to get out and be superheroes." To Gamecrashers : "We tried to engineer it; it's pretty self-contained, like a night and a day, it takes place over about 18 hours. After this kind of year of Batman where the Bat family are really on their back foot and hunted and the focus of all law enforcement, now let's give them a big citywide catastrophe where everyone has to come out and do their best to save the day and see what happens, right? And we could sort of build out of all these different storylines."

: "We tried to engineer it; it's pretty self-contained, like a night and a day, it takes place over about 18 hours. After this kind of year of Batman where the Bat family are really on their back foot and hunted and the focus of all law enforcement, now let's give them a big citywide catastrophe where everyone has to come out and do their best to save the day and see what happens, right? And we could sort of build out of all these different storylines." To the DC Blog : "At the end of Bad Seeds, Poison Ivy #50 comes out. Poison Ivy is such an incredible book, and I, just as a fan, was like, "How can I help? I love it so much." They said, "You need to work with Willow to do this thing that will pay off these six years of stories she has done."

: "At the end of Bad Seeds, Poison Ivy #50 comes out. Poison Ivy is such an incredible book, and I, just as a fan, was like, "How can I help? I love it so much." They said, "You need to work with Willow to do this thing that will pay off these six years of stories she has done." To Direct Edition : "Poison Ivy was supposed to be a miniseries. At the end of Bad Seed, Willow is going to be at Poison Ivy 50, it feels like the line is full of that kind of calibre of work."

: "Poison Ivy was supposed to be a miniseries. At the end of Bad Seed, Willow is going to be at Poison Ivy 50, it feels like the line is full of that kind of calibre of work." To Gamecrashers : "There's not a bad book in the bunch. Poison Ivy was supposed to be a miniseries. And when we're done with Bad Seeds, she's going to hit Poison Ivy 50. And that is a book that is sustained on quality, vision and idiosyncrasy. Nobody else could tell this story the way it is, and I love it. So it was a chance to pay attention, remind everybody there's a lot of cool stuff going on."

: "There's not a bad book in the bunch. Poison Ivy was supposed to be a miniseries. And when we're done with Bad Seeds, she's going to hit Poison Ivy 50. And that is a book that is sustained on quality, vision and idiosyncrasy. Nobody else could tell this story the way it is, and I love it. So it was a chance to pay attention, remind everybody there's a lot of cool stuff going on." To Direct Edition : "So that's kind of where I'm living at the moment. I hope it's going to be cool, you know, but it's been fun to work with and play with and have everybody have such energy and like. I think the line is really strong, and I hope that we can shine some light on and give everybody a reason to check out books, maybe they haven't seen or haven't thought about looking at."

: "So that's kind of where I'm living at the moment. I hope it's going to be cool, you know, but it's been fun to work with and play with and have everybody have such energy and like. I think the line is really strong, and I hope that we can shine some light on and give everybody a reason to check out books, maybe they haven't seen or haven't thought about looking at." To the DC Blog : "There's a murderer's row of talent and the idea of doing something that's less an event and more like a micro line, like if there were a Bat-Family summer blockbuster… Every week there's a thing, and I think it's going to be a lot of fun and really cool. It changes things so profoundly on the other side that the only thing crazier than how "Bad Seeds" ends is how Batman #15 ends, which is the first issue on the other side of the event. But we'll talk about that when it's Batman #15 time."

: "There's a murderer's row of talent and the idea of doing something that's less an event and more like a micro line, like if there were a Bat-Family summer blockbuster… Every week there's a thing, and I think it's going to be a lot of fun and really cool. It changes things so profoundly on the other side that the only thing crazier than how "Bad Seeds" ends is how Batman #15 ends, which is the first issue on the other side of the event. But we'll talk about that when it's Batman #15 time." To Gamecrashers : "I think it starts the last week of August, runs through September, and ends in October. It's a pretty tight, pretty taut, if Gotham is the secret co-star in all of the Bad Family books, Bad Seeds is a story about what happens if that character is threatened."

: "I think it starts the last week of August, runs through September, and ends in October. It's a pretty tight, pretty taut, if Gotham is the secret co-star in all of the Bad Family books, Bad Seeds is a story about what happens if that character is threatened." To the DC Blog : "I can't get into what Ivy gets up to, but it's real bad. It is a bad, hard, difficult time to be in the Bat-Family. And the moment when the city needs them the most, they do what they do. They're heroes, so we put these characters in these brutal crucibles that test their abilities and their faith in themselves and their talents and their strength—not just as heroes, but as a family unit—and see what happens. We've stacked the deck so high against everybody. I hope it's as much fun…"

: "I can't get into what Ivy gets up to, but it's real bad. It is a bad, hard, difficult time to be in the Bat-Family. And the moment when the city needs them the most, they do what they do. They're heroes, so we put these characters in these brutal crucibles that test their abilities and their faith in themselves and their talents and their strength—not just as heroes, but as a family unit—and see what happens. We've stacked the deck so high against everybody. I hope it's as much fun…" To Gamecrashers: "We're going to pivot into what becomes the second year of the bat run, and stuff will change, stuff will stay the same, and other things will hopefully surprise, and hopefully it won't be boring. When we were thinking about how we would do a big Bat family summer blockbuster? What does that look like? And like, let's do a big disaster movie. Let's do like an Irwin Allen disaster movie starring the Bat family at a time when they are hunted more than super villains."

So Batman #15, Poison Ivy #50, and where it all goes next… Previously, on Bleeding Cool, we debuted the logo to Bad Seeds which will be crossing over into the likes of Batman, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Detective Comics, Nightwing, Harley Quinn and more…

Bleeding Cool originally broke the news of Bads Seeds out earlier this year at ComicsPRO, the first major Bat-event in the "All In" era under writer Matt Fraction on the main Batman title. The story builds on recent developments in the Batman line, particularly Poison Ivy winning the election to become Mayor of Gotham City, as Vandal Savage serves as the GCPD Commissioner. Vandal Savage declares war on the Bat-Family, flooding Gotham's streets with a private, paramilitarized police force. Mayor Pamela Isley, deserted by her political and arcane allies, launches a desperate final power play. And these tensions culminate in one long, dark night in which Gotham faces transformation into a "primeval world of hostile plant life" unlike anything seen on Earth in millennia, as the Bat-Family are hunted and in hiding during the chaos. It has been compared to the No Man's Land event due to the themes of Gotham's isolation, societal breakdown, and large-scale transformation, with Poison Ivy playing a major antagonistic/anti-heroic role. As of now, the event is still building in the monthly titles, with recent issues setting up the power struggle between Ivy, Savage, and the Bat-Family, but there is more, much more to come…

Matt Keller, Director of Speciality Sales, took to the stage at ComicsPRO in Glendale to say "We talked about the success of Absolute Batman, but I don't think you can understate how incredible the regular Batman title has been selling, just killing it. Every single issue is amazing. I'm not sure if you've read the date night issue with Bruce Wayne, that issue is unbelievably fun. It is just great, and when you talk about the last page cliffhanger, I read that book, I was like Oh my God, where is the next one? I can't wait to read it." So he's keen. But what about this Gotham event? "So we are gonna be having a Gotham event called Bad Seeds… It's a Gotham event: Pamela Isely is now the mayor of a city-devouring bloom, and Vandal Savage declares war as the Batfamily fight to survive and save Gotham City across one long dark night… So we've had a history of amazing Batman events, and this is gonna follow right in line with all the rest of them, but what those guys are doing with this book is amazing, and their vision for this is gonna be outstanding, so I think it's gonna build on all the success you're already having with Batman." With the DC Comics PR: "DC closed its publishing announcements with a first look at "BAD SEEDS", a Gotham City event arriving in Q3 2026. Gotham City police commissioner Vandal Savage has declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, para-militarized police army. Gotham's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave all of Gotham decimated by daylight. These events converge in "BAD SEEDS", spanning a long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a primeval world of hostile plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. More details on "BAD SEEDS" will be shared in the months ahead." Previous to that, Poison Ivy had found herself arriving at Gotham to be arrested by Vandal Savage…

But then, go up against Savage and Gotham, partially but not entirely, with her pheremone powers of persuasion…

And it seems that, even from within a jail cell, the best way to take Savage down is to be his boss…

… and to stand for mayor. Vandal Savage, originally Vandar Adg of the Blood Tribe, a Cro-Magnon warrior who gained immortality and healing abilities from a meteorite, 50, 000 years ago. A ruthless tactician, he has literally seen it all before… and part of his generations-long plan. He also became the new Police Commissioner of Gotham, replacing the role traditionally held by Jim Gordon. He has already taken Wayne Manor, the Bat Cave and has visiblt destroyed the Bat Signal. And now framing Batman and Robin for murder…

As Mayor Poison Ivy is going to join with Vandal Savage's pursuit of the Batfamily through legal (if corrupt) means, for her own gains, power play and machinations.

She has sacrificed Harley Quinn to gain this position; Batman is nothing in comparison. And if she wants to transform Gotham, she will need the police to make the… hard changes coming.

And now he is working with the new mayor of Gotham, Poison Ivy, to change Gotham and seize control.

Go after the Batmen, declare the Batfamily as an organised criminal group of vigilantes, and the police will be her personal Gotham army for all the other things she wants. The deal is done…

But, as Bruce Wayne explains, he and Barbara have been talking.

Losing is the plan. They just have to lose as little as possible and make it mean something. Vandal Savage as Police Commissioner with his Gotham army are too much for the slimmed down Batfamily, without the mansion, without the Batcave, without the Wayne fortune.

Even for Gotham Mayor Pamela Isely, Poison Ivy in power, there are limits to how far her branches spread.

And so as Vandal Savage and the Gotham police force target the Batfamily…

… and the Batfamily do their best to take it all down…

… One Will Fall. So the Mayor is dealing with all manner of powers in the city…

As the Batfamily spread themselves around the place, on the hunt.

But there are other powers even Poison Ivy might not be expected to deal with.

Hey, as a tabloid hack myself, I resemble that remark.

There are lines to cross, or not. And Vandal Savage is setting them up for the Batfamily to trip, and get him to call in the National Guard to take down Batman…

And Vandal Savage ius doing just the same for Poison Ivy. Get her to do the thing that means she can be removed from power by the state, even as an elected official.

The only to play Vandal Savage is to get him to respond in the way he will, but in the direction you want. And that's what Barbara Gordon Does. As we know, she has been talking to Bruce about what happens next.

While Poison Ivy? She behaves in just the way Vandal Savage wants her to. She just doesn't care. And Barbara Gordon? The moment has been prepared for.

Attention is drawn away, focused in one direction. They planned to lose. And as a Gotham Assistant Direct Attorney is also arrested by Vandal Savage's administration… taking on his legal enemies… So Barbara Gordon, daughter of Jim Gordon, and one of the Batman family, is placed somewhere where Vandal Savage can control them. Punish them. Use them for his own ends or eliminate them.

He takes the publicity, he takes the win, and Barbara Gordon has fallen into his trap. But he should learn that when setting a trap, there is something you should never put in a trap. And that's Barbara Gordon. Especially when she has her own mission there, planned with Batman.

Much more. As that scene is reprised in Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1…

Barbara Gordon, Poison Ivy falls deeper into a different trap set by Savage. But there's more, a bigger change. As Poison Ivy deals with another political body, The Parliament Of Trees…

So as Poison Ivy tries to escape the consequences of murdering a Gotham CEO, set up by Savage…

The Batfamily run around Gotham, chased by Gotham police, revealing a few traps of their own.

And as the very gargoyles of Gotham wonder what they will do with Mayor Poison Ivy…

And as Poison Ivy gives us a remake of The Little Shop Of Horrors…

Bruce Wayne has shown that Barbara Gordon, Oracle, captured by Vandal Savage, and placed in the Supermax prison, also part of Bruce and Barbara#s plan, it was also a distraction for Vandal Savage. To keep his eye off a very different ball.

Boom. The destruction of Wayne Manor, home to Vandal Savage, but also to the Wayne lineage and legacy, and with a Batcave beneath it. Vandal Savage may have taken Gotham away from Batman, and Barbara Gordon away from the Batfamily, but Batman has taken away Vandal Savage's home… and given the changes made to the book with Damian Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Wayne Fortune, might we expect the destruction of the Wayne Manor to be just as permanent. gainst Vandal Savage's even wider, unknown plan for all of this, as Goitham City Police Commissioner…

Sending Batgirl into the heart of his operation, but not as Batgirl….

As Barbara Gordon, daughter of Jim Gordon, former Gotham City Police Commissioner. And right into Supermax, the military industrial complex of a prison.

And the subject of Barbara Gordon's Oracle-style investigations of late, though even she can only go so far…

And sign the papers we know she has….

And what happens to them away from the spotlight of media attention? This Gotham Assistant Direct Attorney was also arrested by Vandal Savage's administration on trumped-up charges…

And that is why Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, Oracle, allowed herself to be arrested as a terrorist, under Vandal Savage's new trap.

upermax, somewhere where Vandal Savage can control his enemies. Punish them. Use them for his own ends or eliminate them. And Barbara Gordon is just one of those. It's a trap, but a trap that she is looking to examine, expose, defeat, revenge, destroy…

And what if, in dealing with Supermax, they find something that deals with Vandal Savage once and for all? And this is her patch. While Batman himself is going to the very top. He knows how Vandal Savage is playing Poison Ivy, and what will happen to her too. And Pamela Isley, as far as Bruce can see anyway, is no Barbara Gordon…

There is everything to play for in Bad Seeds…. and Batman #15 and Poison Ivy #50 to come…

BATMAN #10

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026 POISON IVY #45

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong

MONSTERS AT THE MAYOR'S MANOR! Poison Ivy is losing supporters quicker than she can kill them! After a hard day at the office, Mayor Pamela Ivy retreats to her luxurious Gotham City home for some R & R, but not even her home is safe! What terrible menace lurks in wait for her? Read this issue and find out!

$3.99 6/3/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong MONSTERS AT THE MAYOR'S MANOR! Poison Ivy is losing supporters quicker than she can kill them! After a hard day at the office, Mayor Pamela Ivy retreats to her luxurious Gotham City home for some R & R, but not even her home is safe! What terrible menace lurks in wait for her? Read this issue and find out! $3.99 6/3/2026 BATMAN #11

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026 POISON IVY #46

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong

PANIC IN THE STREETS! Gotham City is a powder keg, and Poison Ivy is the match! The air is full of anger, pain, and despair as things go from bad to even worse. The chopping block is calling out for Mayor Pamela Isley. Can Ivy's faithful underlings save her from herself, or will the city swallow them whole first? $3.99 7/1/2026

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