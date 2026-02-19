Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: comicspro, gotham, poison ivy

Bat Seeds: A Batman And Gotham Event For 2026, With Mayor Poison Ivy

Bat Seeds is a Batman and Gotham Event for 2026, with Mayor Poison Ivy fighting Vandal Savage and the Batfamily over one long night

Article Summary Poison Ivy becomes Mayor of Gotham, sparking the 2026 Batman event "Bad Seeds"

Vandal Savage declares war as the Batfamily and Ivy clash during one intense Gotham night

Upcoming issues of Batman and Poison Ivy tie directly into the escalating Gotham power struggle

New creative teams explore Ivy's vision, Batgirl's transformation, and the Joker's shocking return

Matt Keller, Director of Speciality Sales, took to the stage at ComicsPRO in Glendale today, following the Absolute line, to talk about Batman books. Well, not the Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Batman #163, you needed Bleeding Cool to tell you about that, and no one in the room was asking about it. But Bleeding Cool had been looking at Poison Ivy and wondered if there was an event coming out of Pamela Isley getting herself elected as the new mayor of Gotham and how that might play out in other titles… check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

Matt Keller regaled the audience, telling them, "We talked about the success of Absolute Batman, but I don't think you can understate how incredible the regular Batman title has been selling, just killing it. Every single issue is amazing. I'm not sure if you've read the date night issue with Bruce Wayne, that issue is unbelievably fun. It is just great, and when you talk about the last page cliffhanger, I read that book, I was like Oh my God, where is the next one? I can't wait to read it." So he's keen. But what about this Gotham event? "So we are gonna be having a Gotham event called Bad Seeds… It's a Gotham event, and it's basically Pamela Isely is now the mayor of a city devouring bloom, and Vandal Savage declares war, as the Batfamily fight to survive and save Gotham City, across one long dark night." They do like a Dark Knight at DC, don't they? "So we've had a history of amazing Batman events, and this is gonna follow right in line with all the rest of them, but what those guys are doing with this book is amazing, and their vision for this is gonna be outstanding, so I think it's gonna build about all the success you're already having with Batman."

In recent Poison Ivy, we have seen Pamela go up against the current Police Commissioner, Vandal Savage and his men (and women)

And it seems that, even from within a jail cell, the best way to take Savage down is to be his boss…

… and to stand for mayor. Bad Seeds starts here, and we have seen how the covers of Poison Ivy #42 and Batman #8 are looking… is Poison Ivy going to be the DC Comics equivalent of Zohran Mamdani? Bad Seeds are coming…

BATGIRL #17

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

A CHANGED CASSANDRA CAIN RETURNS TO GOTHAM! Spinning directly out of the events of DC K.O., Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood–the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. But her Bat-Family reunion is cut short when she is forced to ascend Wu Corp Tower to confront her Blood relatives for answers and a reversal of this curse. Cassandra Cain has leveled up…or is it a level down? The perfect jumping-on point for new readers of this hit series, as The Curse of the Blood begins here! $3.99 3/4/2026

BATGIRL #18

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

THE CURSE OF THE BLOOD CONTINUES! Batgirl's battle with the Blood of Wu explodes beyond Gotham as Cassandra, Tenji, and Jaya are thrust into a supernatural war tied to her family's past. To save Batgirl from the curse, the trio must face ancestral horrors and a destiny darker than any of them expected. $3.99 2/26/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

GOTHAM CITY HAS A NEW MAYOR! It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody! $3.99 03/04/2026

POISON IVY #43

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Jessica Fong

SEWER MAINTENANCE! Mayor Pamela Isley investigates the state of her old stomping grounds, the Gotham City sewer system, and makes some unpleasant discoveries about what lies beneath. Meanwhile, a certain feline felon makes her long-awaited return to Ivy's life.

$3.99 4/1/2026

BATMAN #7

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

BATMAN #8

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE NIGHT. THREE STORIES. WITH GUEST ARTIST RYAN SOOK. A hero. A villain. A reporter. Three old men, on one night in Gotham, each have encounters that will reverberate across their city forever. Series writer Matt Fraction is joined by sensational guest artist Ryan Sook for an unforgettable new chapter of the Caped Crusader's ongoing story. $4.99 3/9/2026

