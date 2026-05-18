Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Unveils Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is looking to make this Father's Day extra special for your dear ol dad with the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack

Article Summary Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is celebrating Father’s Day with a limited-edition Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack.

The Fireball fanny pack is designed as a realistic dad bod, complete with a belly tattoo for extra laughs.

Each Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack holds 1.75 liters of Fireball and includes a built-in spout for easy pours.

Fireball teamed with Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Salley Carson for a cheeky dad bod PSA campaign.

Sazerac Company has revealed a brand new item from Fireball Cinnamon Whisky to celebrate Father's Day, as they showed off the new Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack. Playing off the funny packs that have been going around, making them look like a beer or a pregnant belly, they've made one with the word Fireball tattooed across the top. We have more details below from the company about it, as it will go live at FireballDadBod.com on Friday, May 22, at 10am ET for $25 a pouch.

Fireball Wants You To Preserve Father's Day With The Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack

This Father's Day, the #1 shot brand in the U.S. is giving the dad bod its comeback moment with the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack, a shockingly realistic, ready-to-wear tribute to the iconic build once earned through corny jokes and elite grill skills. The limited-edition bag celebrates those who proudly live the lawn chair, cargo shorts, and high white socks lifestyle, complete with a tattoo spanning over the belly button for full effect.

Built for maximum commitment, the bag comes pre-loaded with a hidden pouch filled with 1.75 liters (about 35 shots) of Fireball and a built-in spout for easy pouring at your next neighborhood cookout or dad-approved hang. Nestled right against your "abs," the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack ensures the party is always within arm's reach – literally. To raise awareness for this issue, Fireball teamed up with Southern Charm reality stars Austen Kroll and Salley Carson for an over-the-top, cheeky PSA-style campaign that asks fans to pledge their support to save the dad bod. Inspired by tear-jerker animal rescue PSAs from the early 2000s, the spot uses emotional storytelling to highlight the "decline" of the body type amid today's hyper-optimized fitness culture.

"For the past couple of years, perfectly good dad bods have been mysteriously disappearing in favor of high-protein diets and gym selfies," says Danny Suich, Senior Global Brand Director for Fireball. "It's time to reclaim the spotlight. The dad bod is back, and nothing commands a room like 35 shots of Fireball strapped to your waist and a sudden surge of main character energy."

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