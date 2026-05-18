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Star Wars: Rebels Sabine Wren 1/6 Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from the expanded universe

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Star Wars: Rebels Sabine Wren 1/6 figure, bringing the fan-favorite Mandalorian to life.

Inspired by Star Wars: Rebels season 3, Sabine features updated armor, a realistic portrait, and helmeted display.

The Star Wars collectible includes dual blasters, an LED green lightsaber, the Darksaber, and dynamic effect pieces.

Pre-orders are live now for $300 through Sideshow, with the Hot Toys Star Wars Sabine Wren figure due in November 2026.

Hot Toys is back with a new selection of 1/6 scale Star Wars figures, including Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels. Originally a member of the Imperial Academy, Sabine would go on to reject the Empire after realizing the destruction it caused. Specifically, through weapons she helped design, which would give her a massive amount of guilt, she turned against the Empire. Throughout the series, she grows from a sarcastic, guarded teenager into a confident leader willing to face her past. Her colorful armor and graffiti reflect her rebellious nature, making her a perfect fit for the Ghost Crew.

Hot Toys is now turning back the clock, unveiling their newest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure that offers a more realistic depiction of the animated character. Her appearance is inspired by season three of Star Wars Rebels, which features brand-new headscarves. She will come with a nice selection of themed accessories, including her signature dual blasters, LED green lightsaber, the Darksaber, and a variety of motion effects. A lot of screen-accurate details from Star Wars: Rebels are featured here, and many fans will appreciate exactly that with this release. Pre-orders for the Hot Toys 1/6 scale Sabine Wren are already live for $300 on Sideshow Collectibles with a November 2026 release.

Hot Toys – Star Wars: Rebels Sabine Wren 1/6 Figure

"Sabine Wren is a gifted Mandalorian warrior, an explosives expert, and a brilliant graffiti artist — qualities that make her one of the most dynamic members of the Ghost crew. Her journey throughout Star Wars: Rebels™ saw her evolve from a defiant rebel to a vital leader for her people, even wielding the legendary Darksaber to unite Mandalore."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the 1/6th scale Sabine Wren™ Collectible Figure, based on her appearance in Season 3 of Star Wars: Rebels™. The figure features a finely sculpted head with separate rolling eyeballs in her iconic white-and-purple reverse-ombre short hairstyle. Collectors can also choose to display her with the detailed helmeted head equipped with a rotatable macrobinocular viewplate. Her set of customized Mandalorian armor is crafted with slight weathering effects."

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