Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: matrix, sophie campbell, supergirl

Sophie Campbell Bringing Matrix Back To Supergirl. Just Not Quite Yet

Matrix returns to Supergirl? Sophie Campbell says that it's happening, but just not quite yet, okay follks?

Article Summary Sophie Campbell confirms Matrix is not in Supergirl #14, despite cover text suggesting the Post-Crisis Supergirl is back.

The disputed Supergirl #14 cover homages Tom Grummett’s 1993 Matrix art, fueling fan speculation across comics fandom.

Campbell says the “Matrix Returns” wording was added without approval, calling the Supergirl cover messaging misleading.

Matrix will return to Supergirl soon, Campbell promises, while Kara’s new costume and the S-Matrix lead issue #14.

Sophie Campbell has been the wrier and artist of the current Supergirl series for over a year now, but with the Final Order Cut-Off for Supergirl #14 today, she had to say something about the cover. This is how it was solicited…

Which caused much discussion, as it was a take on Tom Grummett's Supergirl pin-up from Supergirl and Team Luthor #1 from 1993, which looked like this;

And the time, Supergirl was Matrix, a protoplasmic, shape-shifting life form and served as the main Supergirl in the late 1980s through the 1990s, filling the gap after the original Kara Zor-El was killed off during the Crisis On Infinite Earths. Originating in a "Pocket Universe" alternate reality by a benevolent Lex Luthor created her using an artificial life form called a "protoplasmic matrix" to combat threats after their version of Superboy died and was modeled after Luthor's deceased partner Lana Lang. In the mid-1990s, writer Peter David saw Matrix encounter a dying human woman named Linda Danvers, also the name of pre-Crisis Supergirl's secret identity, and merged with her to save her life, creating a new composite Supergirl. She eventually faded from prominence when Kara Zor-El was reintroduced in the 2000s. And then, for today's FOC, this is how it is listed with the cover text.

Which may be a reference to the solicited storyline about the "S-Matrix" but it made for a lot of online commentary. Sophie Campbell responsed "The "Matrix Returns" text was added without my knowledge. This is NOT Matrix, it's Kara with a new costume, and Matrix does not appear in this issue. Yes the image is an homage to Grummett's famous Matrix drawing and it was intentional foreshadowing, but I'm sorry for the misleading way it was done…. That said, Matrix WILL return, I promise." One of the other Supergirl #14 cover artists Bruno Redondo, replied "This is not ok, sorry that happened", and Sophie Campbell added "Yeah it sucks :( I love your work though!!!" as well as also saying "I'm planning an actual Matrix return coming up soon though. ;)" FOC for Supergirl #14 is today…

SUPERGIRL #14 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL (THE REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS)

(W/A/CA) Sophie Campbell

THE SEARCH FOR SUPERGIRL! Nothing can stop Black Flame as she continues to amass power in Kandor. Meanwhile, Lena Luthor searches for Supergirl before it's too late for the bottled city. Will Lena's new invention be the key to turning the tide of the battle? Can Kara learn the secrets of the S-Matrix before they're all found by Black Flame?!

$3.99 6/10/2026

(W/A/CA) Sophie Campbell THE SEARCH FOR SUPERGIRL! Nothing can stop Black Flame as she continues to amass power in Kandor. Meanwhile, Lena Luthor searches for Supergirl before it's too late for the bottled city. Will Lena's new invention be the key to turning the tide of the battle? Can Kara learn the secrets of the S-Matrix before they're all found by Black Flame?! $3.99 6/10/2026 SUPERGIRL #15 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL (THE REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS)

(W/A/CA) Sophie Campbell

SUPERGIRL VS. BLACK FLAME! As Supergirl starts to gain the upper hand, Black Flame spots an opportunity to escape Kandor and bring the fight to Earth. Powered by the yellow sun, this Kandorian rebel could be unstoppable. It's now up to Supergirl to rein her in before the entire planet ends up in danger!

$3.99 7/8/2026

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