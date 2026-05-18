Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Karl Urban Might Be Getting Tired of Season 5 Complaints

The Boys star Karl Urban offered a reminder to those trashing the final season on social media that sometimes, the cast will respond.

With the endgame between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) set to go down in less than 48 hours, we're convinced that there are just some "fans" out there who won't be happy with the series finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys if it doesn't exactly fit the fanfic in their heads. These are the same folks who will tell you all of the things that are "wrong" with Season 5 – way more often than not, leaving little doubt that they're definitely not watching the same show we've been watching for nearly five seasons. For example, there's the old "Seasons 1 and 2 were better because they stuck close to the comics" argument, even though the streaming series had already diverged from the comics run in the first episode – and pretty much never looked back

It's in that spirit that we appreciate Urban tapping into a little "Butcher" in his response to someone who posted a video complaining about the season – with Urban taking particular offense about the show's "stupid ass humor." In his comment, Urban wrote, "Stupid ass humor?… Son… Your handle is literally [Urban drops the account name to make his point] & FYI … [Eric Kripke] wrote this shit because it's what Clara would have wanted." Making it even better? Laz Alonso commenting on Urban's comment with three "crying laughing" emojis.

With that in mind, here's a look at the trailer for the series finale of The Boys, set to hit Prime Video screens on Wednesday:

Can't show ya much without spoilin' the whole kit and caboodle. But Wednesday, we're going all the way. No matter the cost. Til the job's fuckin' done. pic.twitter.com/yzbgI6WtdL — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 17, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

During the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it's Homelander's (Antony Starr) world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie (Erin Moriarty) struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher (Karl Urban) reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. Set to join them are Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In addition, Daveed Diggs, Mason Dye, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and some other folks you might just recognize are also joining the final run.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!