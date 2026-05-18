Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: dracula, Operation Iron Coffin, wwii

Making A Genocidal Murderer The Good Guy in Operation: Iron Coffin

Making A Genocidal Murderer The Good Guy in Operation: Iron Coffin by Kenny Porter and Tyrell Cannon, from IDW in July 2026

World War II was a time of moral certainty, at least in hindsight. The Nazis were the bad guys, the Allies were the good guys. Oh sure, there were all sorts of moral issues when you look at the details, Stalin's initial pact with Hitler, the starvation of Bengal in favour of rations to Britain and the first civilian "terror bombings" of Dresden, the American delayed engagement until Pearl Harbour, the internment of Japanese American nationals and the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But if you are looking for the only thing that comes close to the goodies and the baddies, that will do. And then Operation: Iron Coffin throws that all up in the air for the sake of a forties pulp action adventure by Kenny Porter and Tyrell Cannon from IDW Publishing. At one end of the train hurtling towards Berlin are the religious relics seized by the Nazis, with which they will win the war. And at the other end? Count Dracula, Vlad the Impaler, has been revived and turned against the Nazis on behalf of the Allies. After all, you should see what the Third Reich had done to Transylvania…

The United Kingdom and Romania had been the guarantors of Romanian territorial integrity, but fell away after the Battle of France. Romania tried to get a similar deal from Germany, but Germany had already granted the USSR permission to take the country. Which, in 1940, they partially did, while Hungary and Bulgaria also took territorial claims. Arbitrated by Germany and Italy, Northern Transylvania and Southern Dobruja went to Hungary and Bulgaria, respectively. And Romania became a fascist state after a coup in September, formally joined the Axis in November, and Romania began providing equipment and oil to Germany and more troops to the Eastern Front than all other German allies combined. Soviet armies, now the Allies, bombed Romania from 1943, and Soviet armies occupied it in 1944. King Michael engineered the 1944 Romanian coup, put Romania on the side of the Allies for the remainder of the war, and they got Northern Transylvania back. And now it is March 1945, the Nazi Gold Train is whooshing to Poland. But it doesn't have gold, and Dracula has some scores to settle. Oh, also, on a mission to kill off every vampire, he sired one way or another, to try and stave off his own damnation, and if this train gets to where it is going, there will be a lot more vampires for him to deal with. So basically it's all about admin…

Operation: Iron Coffin #1 is published on the 28th of July, the Wednesday after San Diego Comic-Con. Pre-orders are due by June. The collection is scheduled for release in February 2027.

OPERATION: IRON COFFIN #1

STORY: KENNY PORTER ART: TYRELL CANNON

COVER A: TYRELL CANNON

The recently resurrected Dracula, one of the world's greatest monsters and most infamous vampires, is hell-bent on redemption. The mission he takes to make that redemption possible? Teaming up with British Allied forces during World War II. They'll air-drop him onto a Nazi train containing a horde of soldiers, augmented villains, and a vampire plague that, if released, will create a new generation of vampire terrors.

40 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

STORY: KENNY PORTER ART: TYRELL CANNON COVER A: TYRELL CANNON The recently resurrected Dracula, one of the world's greatest monsters and most infamous vampires, is hell-bent on redemption. The mission he takes to make that redemption possible? Teaming up with British Allied forces during World War II. They'll air-drop him onto a Nazi train containing a horde of soldiers, augmented villains, and a vampire plague that, if released, will create a new generation of vampire terrors. 40 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026 Operation: Iron Coffin by Kenny Porter, Tyrell Cannon

During World War II, the Allies drop Dracula like a bomb onto a Nazi train in order to stop a vampire plague from infecting the world. He'll have to defeat an army of Nazi soldiers, three super soldiers, and two mysterious young vampires to do it in this graphic novel thriller! The recently resurrected Dracula, one of the world's greatest monsters and most infamous vampires, is hell-bent on redemption. The mission he takes to make that redemption possible? Teaming up with British Allied forces during World War II. They'll air-drop him onto a Nazi train containing a horde of soldiers, augmented villains, and a vampire plague that, if released, will create a new generation of vampire terrors. Dracula will have to battle his way through the train, confronting his past sins and facing off against the wicked Hazel and Ivy, who are calling the shots for the Nazis…and who have a vested interest in Dracula's failures. The action-horror book of the year is here, from critically acclaimed writer Kenny Porter (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, DC Mech, TMNT 2025 Annual) and rising star artist Tyrell Cannon (Fantastic Four Fanfare). February 2027

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