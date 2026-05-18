Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Curry Barker, Michael, obsession, the devil wears prada 2, Weekend Box Office

Michael Dances Back To Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

Michael got back the premium screens this past weekend, and used that to dance his way back to the top spot at the box office.

Article Summary Michael reclaimed the weekend box office crown with $26.1 million, boosted by premium screens in its fourth frame.

Michael climbed to $703.9 million worldwide, closing in on Bohemian Rhapsody’s biopic record for Lionsgate.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 stayed hot with $18 million, while Obsession surprised with a strong $16 million debut.

Mortal Kombat II and The Sheep Detectives rounded out the top five as Mandalorian & Grogu eyes a big opening.

Michael got back the premium screens this past weekend and took advantage to regain the top spot at the box office in its fourth weekend. The biopic led yet another strong slate of films overperforming week after week since March. Michael took the top spot with $26 million, and it now sits at $ 703.9 million worldwide, dangerously close to the record for a biopic, held by Bohemian Rhapsody. That gross also makes it the fourth-highest-grossing release ever for Lionsgate. Gaining back the PLF's this weekend really helped it out, and all but assured that the film would regain the throne; that was smart planning on Lionsgate's part.

Michael Tops, Prada Rakes In Cash, Obsession Impresses

Michael isn't the only one making money. The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to overperform, making another $18 million. Worldwide, it has now soared past the $500 million mark. I wouldn't be shocked if Disney tries to catch lightning in a bottle a third time asap while they can. Third place goes to the horror thriller Obsession, which way outperformed tracking and made $16 million. Focus Features wisely made the marketing about director Curry Barker, who was out there on the front lines doing tons of press and interviews. It worked, and his stock is certainly elevated now. The top five was rounded out by Mortal Kombat II and The Sheep Detectives. Even though MK III has been greenlit and the script is being written, Warner Bros has to be a bit bummed with its performance so far. They should have kept it where they had it last October. The sheep have been nothing but brilliant for Amazon MGM, as critics raved about it, and its box office take after two weeks has been impressive. Their commitment to theaters is paying off for them.

The weekend box office top five for May 15:

Michael- $26.1 million The Devil Wears Prada 2- $18 million Obsession- $16 million Mortal Kombat II- $13.4 million The Sheep Detectives- $9.3 million

This week, one of the biggest questions of the summer will be answered: Is Star Wars still a sterling box office franchise? The Mandalorian & Grogu opens everywhere, and it will for sure be number one. The question is what it will make. Reviews and early word are mixed, but leaning toward the good side. I think it comes in at around $72 million for the three-day, around $95 for the Memorial Day frame total, firmly in the good-but-not-great end of expectations.

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