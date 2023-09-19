Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga | Tagged: Lore Olympus, new york comic con, NYCC, rachel smythe, Webtoon

Eight Webtoon Panels (And Free Graphic Novels) At New York Comic-Con

Webtoon, the world's biggest comic book publisher, will be hosting more panels at New York Comic Con next month, a total of eight.

Webtoon, the world's biggest comic book publisher, will be hosting more panels at New York Comic Con next month than ever before, a total of eight across the four-day weekend. A fair few with New York Comic Con featured special guest and Lore Olympus creator Rachel Smythe who will be signing through the weekend, from the 12th to the 15gh of October.

Scrolling Passion: New Voices in Romance Comics (Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10:45am ET; Room 409) — Featuring Rachel Smythe, Lore Olympus creator; Pookie Senpai, Down To Earth creator; Keryl Brown Ahmed, writer on Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy.

Worldbuilding and Beyond: Sci-Fi & Fantasy in Hollywood (Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3:00pm ET; Room 408) — Featuring Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios; Fawn Lau, Executive Editor of VIZ Originals; and Dean Prenc, VP, Global Content Distribution of Crunchyroll.

Titans of Graphic Novels (Friday, October 13, 2:45pm ET; Room 1B02) — Join bestselling and critically acclaimed graphic novelists, including Lore Olympus creator Rachel Smythe, as they discuss the creative process, and reflect on the journeys of their careers to this point.

Spotlight on Rachel Smythe (Saturday, October 14, 1:30pm ET, Room 409) — Join bestselling and acclaimed author of the Lore Olympus webcomic series as she discusses Lore Olympus Vol. 5. Moderated by Inklore Editorial Director Rebecca "Tay" Taylor.

Assassin's Creed Enters the World of Webtoon (Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:15pm ET; Room 1C-03) — Featuring David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON; Etienne Allonier, Ubisoft's Senior Transmedia Content Manager; and Liz McMartin, Senior Marketing & Campaigns Manager at WEBTOON. Moderated by Vito Scutti, video editor at Popverse.

Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, will also take part in a webcomic publishing industry panel alongside Deb Aoki on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4:30pm ET.

From Riverdale to Big Ethel Energy: Reinventing Archie for Gen Z (Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11:45am ET; Room 408) — Featuring writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and artist Siobhan from the Archie Comics collaboration series Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy; David Lee, VP of Content at Webtoon; Jamie Rotante, Senior Director of Editorial at Archie Comics; and Mike Pellerito, Editor-in-Chief at Archie Comics. Moderated by Chris Arrant, editor-in-chief at Popverse.

Also, NYCC attendees who read five episodes of the original Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple webcomic on Webtoon will be eligible to pick up a free collectible four-pin set at the NYCC merch store at Booth #4103, featuring characters from Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple, Lore Olympus, and more. Details here.

Wattpad WebtoonStudios will have a booth (#3426) with Webtoon Unscrolled graphic novels in print, with free signed books and swag from Bella Higgin (Belle Morte), LambCat (Cursed Princess Club), Meredith Moriarty (Third Shift Society), and Katarina E. Tonks (Death Is My BFF) available to the first 50 people in line each day. The Wattpad WebtoonStudios booth will also host a comics portfolio review on Friday with Moriarty and a cosplay contest on Sunday, judged by LambCat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!