Endless Night #2 Preview: When Artifacts Attack, Call Velveteen

Detectives, monster hunters, and assassins collide in Endless Night #2 as mercenaries hunt for a deadly mystical artifact this Wednesday!

Evil tech billionaire Axel Black sends armed mercenaries after the heroes, while rogue assassin Velveteen joins the fray

Set in Mad Cave's Underworld universe, this miniseries blends hard-boiled mystery, dark conspiracies, and supernatural menace

Detectives McCORMICK & MILLER, joined by the monster hunter OWEN BLACKWOOD, have two priorities: tracking down a runaway hacker and destroying a deadly mystical artifact. But they're hounded by heavily-armed mercenaries serving evil tech billionaire AXEL BLACK! Only one woman can save their skins as the rogue assassin VELVETEEN enters the fray! ENDLESS NIGHT is Mad Cave's miniseries event of Summer 2025, a genre-smashing collision of archetypal heroes by celebrated writer MARK LONDON (Battlecats, Hunt.Kill.Repeat.) and acclaimed artist TOM DERENICK (Justice League), set in the universe of dark conspiracies, hard-boiled mystery, and unnatural menace known as UNDERWORLD!

ENDLESS NIGHT #2

Mad Cave Studios

0525MA563

(W) Mark London (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Chris Weston

In Shops: 7/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

