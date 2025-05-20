Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Entanglement, Max Von Fafner

Entanglement Looks Gorgeous in AWA August 2024 Solicits

Entanglement by Joshua Lak Kim, Ciara Ni Chuirc and the gorgeous artwork of Max von Fafner as part of AWA's August 2025 solicits.

Article Summary Entanglement debuts in AWA's August 2025 lineup, tackling green tech greed in a sci-fi future.

Kill Or Be Killed one-shot unleashes a social media-driven horror thriller from Tieryas and Choi.

Charlamagne Tha God Presents: Illuminati #2 dives deeper into conspiracies and personal revenge.

They Choose Violence #3 continues its hard-hitting crime saga with a controversial copycat twist.

Entanglement by Joshua Lak Kim, Ciara Ni Chuirc and the gorgeous artwork of Max von Fafner explores green tech greed in 2075 as part of AWA's August 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as a Kill Or Be Killed one-shot by Peter Tieryas and Mike Choi, a chilling social media-driven thriller, as well as the latest Charlamagne Tha God Presents: Illuminati #2 and They Choose Violence #3.

ENTANGLEMENT ONE-SHOT

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 48 PGS | $6.99 | TEEN | Science Fiction

Continuing Protopias, the new science-fiction anthology series from Futurific Studios (PBS's A Brief History of the Future) and AWA, exploring possible futures as we navigate imperfect realities. In Austin, TX, 2075, a "botany tech" breakthrough sparks a business boom in hyper-efficient energy production. Two companies race to unlock its potential in a tale of corporate espionage, sibling rivalry, and merciless betrayal. A story of green tech greed full of jealousy and backstabbing!

Written by Joshua Lak Kim & Ciara Ni Chuirc | Illustrated by Max von Fafner | Cover by Max von Fafner

Interior Art by Max von Fafner

KILL OR BE KILLED ONE-SHOT

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 48 PGS | $8.99 | MATURE | Horror/Thriller | Cardstock Cover | Oversized 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

A chilling whodunit for the social media age! Your phone buzzes: someone you love—spouse, parent, or child—is in mortal danger. To save them, you must kill a stranger and livestream the murder. You're the latest victim of the Friendship Killer. When one victim fights back to expose this twisted serial killer, a harrowing journey through the dark underbelly of tech, social media, and AI reveals the killer's shocking identity and motive. An oversized illustrated prose novella packed with haunting illustrations!

Written by Peter Tieryas | Illustrated by Mike Choi | Cover by Mike Choi

Interior Illustrations by Mike Choi

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD PRESENTS: ILLUMINATI #2 (of 5)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 28 PGS | $3.99 | MATURE | Thriller

The next chapter in the dark conspiracy tale shining a light on today's enduring conspiracy. Lilly hunts the mysterious group she suspects murdered her aspiring popstar sister, but they're watching her too. Will their tempting offer be too much for Lilly to resist?

Written by Bryan Edward Hill | Penciled by Denys Cowan | Inked by Bill Sienkiewicz | Colored by Marco Lesko

Cover by Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz, Marco Lesko

Hip-Hop Homage Cover by Shawn Martinbrough & Matt Herms

Interior Art by Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz, Marco Lesko

THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #3 (of 5)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 48 PGS | $3.99 | MATURE | Crime/Thriller

The controversial revenge thriller continues! Laneka, Deidre, and Karen's quest to even the scales of justice is too successful, inspiring a copycat killer targeting black activists instead of white supremacists. As their identities unravel, the trio faces a dangerous new threat!

Written by Sheldon Allen | Illustrated by Mauricio Campetella | Colored by Daniele Caramanico

Cover by Rahzzah

Cover B (Blaxploitation Homage): Chris Ferguson w/Mauricio Campetella

Interior Art by Mauricio Campetella & Daniele Caramanico | Variant Homage Cover by Chris Ferguson with Mauricio Campetella

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!